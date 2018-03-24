The plastic Armageddon

A PARTICULARLY alarming environmental threat right now is ocean plastic pollution. Plastic debris is not limited to the shores of the Mediterranean, the Atlantic or the Pacific. Trillions of plastic waste circulate through the world’s oceans from the Antarctic to the Arctic, both close to the surface and in the deep sea.

Plastic pollution contaminates the marine environment damaging both shoreline and deep-sea habitats of migratory marine species, poses a critical threat to human health and safety and greatly affects the local communities dependent on marine resources for livelihood. It is even claimed that all marine animals have plastic in their gut resulting in cost to the global economy and impacts on the food chain.

The threat is borderless and has grown tremendously during the past decade. It is expected to continue in the years to come if mitigation and control measures are not put in place and effectively utilized. Experts’ approximation indicate that the world population uses over 300 million tons of new plastic every year, of which an estimated 12 million tons end up in the world’s oceans. There are predictions that by 2050, there will be more plastic than actual fish in the seas.

Sources, pathways, impacts

The single-use plastics, e.g. food or drinks packaging and many other common daily items, present the biggest problem as they are excessively utilized or improperly disposed of. Many plastic packaging worldwide do not make it to the collection system or there is an absence or insufficiency of sewage treatment and filter plants. Most likely, they end up in the oceans via rivers, flooding or directly from the coastline. Gradually, wind and waves break larger plastic wastes into smaller pieces (microplastics) which then enter the food chain.

Marine species are the most affected by plastic marine debris. This includes all migratory species of fish, marine mammals, marine turtles and shore-and-sea birds. Many suffer lethal consequences.

The biggest risk is entanglement in discarded fishing gear, including fishing lines and nets originating from ships. These abandoned fishing nets are still ultimately serving their purpose, entangling marine life, leading to death and injury.

Researchers have also found that several marine species ingest plastic items causing injuries like blockage of the digestive tract. In 2013, for instance, a giant sperm whale got stranded on the shores of Andalusia (Spain) and was found, after autopsy, to have ingested kilograms of various plastic items, e.g. plastic rope, plastic sheets, flower pots. And for smaller-sized marine creatures, a common finding is the ingestion of numerous personal items, including discarded condoms of various sizes, shapes and color.

Microplastic particles from the fragmentation of larger plastic items or cosmetics and synthetic fibers, among others, can cause internal injuries when the body absorbs noxious substances from the material. These are usually ingested by small marine animals which are generally prey for larger animals and the toxins may enter the entire food chain. Microplastics may also accumulate high concentration of persistent organic chemicals like polychrorinated biphenyls (PCBs) which in turn, may cause tumors, infertility, genetic defects and weakened immune system, to mention a few.

Options

Solutions to ocean plastic pollution range from the simplest “avoid plastics, use alternatives” to the use of the power of law to protect the ocean environment and onwards to an urgent call for action at the international level to put oceans at the heart of the global environment agenda.

Foremost is to put plastics and microplastics out of the water: Avoid disposable plastic products; ban the use of microplastics in cosmetics; equip washing machines with fiber filters; appropriate disposal of personal plastic waste; collect carelessly discarded plastic waste; successively replace disposable plastic by recyclable synthetics or environmentally sound alternatives. (Bioplastics derived partly from biomass like cornstarch was thought of as an alternative but expensive and energy intensive to produce.) Hopefully, there could be a new type of plastic—one that will biodegrade much faster than the plastic in use today via a new perfected technology.

Mention should be made of a suggestion to remove plastics from the water by using floating treatment plants or massive suction tubes. This solution is not promising up to now because the plastic particles are very small and widely dispersed. The best solution is still to stop the waste from getting into the oceans by means of proper waste and recycling systems.

At the other extreme is to think about the entire plastic supply chain, from producer to consumer and waste manager; develop partnerships with governments as a leader and the private sector as innovator; and engage emerging economies.

Interesting is the notion of plastic footprint similar to a carbon footprint as a method to encourage self-regulation and measurable action by cities/local governments, companies and even individuals. This could provide benchmarks for corporate social responsibility.

Little is known about an ongoing initiative in the Philippines which involves multiple partners, from World Wildlife Fund (WWF) to Coca-Cola and the UN’s Global Environment Facility (GEF) in a multi-year effort that seeks to prevent plastic waste from entering the seas. It is about recycling and collection economy for higher value plastics such as PET (polyethylene terephthalate) resin-based bottles of which 90 percent are recycled and entails finding ways to increase the value of low-value plastics. This presupposes vigorous enforcement of laws that address plastic waste taking advantage of new technology and broadening partnerships.

The end in sight is to increase knowledge about marine debris sources, pathways and impacts and to make plastic reuse, recycling and repurposing profitable in developing countries as well as to reach the goal of zero plastic waste discharge or banning plastic bags, meaning a ban on polystyrene-single use packaging and of plastic bags, respectively.

International responses

Lately, ocean plastic pollution received growing international attention. Among international NGOs, the leading ones are Ocean Care (Switzerland) and the Prince’s Charities International Sustainability Unit (established by Britain’s Prince Charles) and the Global Ocean Commission. Break Free From Plastics is a global movement envisioning a future free from plastic pollution.

Since plastics are made from a by-product of oil refining, the Center for International Environmental Law (US) has an ongoing investigative series (“Fueling Plastics”) that examines the deep linkage between the fossil fuels and plastic industries and the products they produce and exposes how the shale gas boom is fueling a massive build-up of plastic infrastructure in the US and beyond.

At the UN, environmental diplomacy is ongoing to address global pollution. It took a significant step when a specialist group was set up with the task of examining systems to combat marine plastic pollution. In a resolution at the UN Environment Assembly held in Nairobi (Kenya) in December 2017, member states supported a series of actions to eliminate the discharge of plastic litter and microplastics into the oceans, highlighting the role of extended producer responsibility.

With the issue of ocean plastic pollution reportedly ”a planetary crisis” now, the concern could be subsumed in UN Messenger of Peace Jane Goodall’s statement: “I hear we haven’t inherited this planet from our parents, we have borrowed it from our children. But we are stealing the planet from future generations.”

A. S. Tolentino, Jr. served the government as delegate to the 1971 Constitutional Convention, first Director of the Environmental Management Bureau and as Philippine Ambassador to Papua New Guinea and Qatar.