The players and market in the Lenten season

As expected, the Holy Week period will be quiet and low in trading activity as what is happening now in our virtual stock trading game. The players are taking it easy and are most probably away from home—on vacation or on some sabbatical retreat and rest as most people do this time of year.

It may surprise you to know that stock prices are not exactly affected by the annual arrival of Lent or the Lenten mood, unlike other seasonal events that happen within the year.

You may find this statement controversial as it looked contrary to what you have been seeing recently: The market has been on a downward spiral, with its fall quite uncontrolled to break support at 8,100 points. To top it all, this happened at the onset of the Holy Week period.

To recall, our local equity market has been under selling pressure for more than two months, with more than P1.5 trillion of stock value now decimated. Our market’s capitalization has reportedly “fallen by 8.4 percent from its record high of P18.52 trillion on January 29 to P16.97 trillion” at the close of the trading session on Friday, March 23.

Also, the sell-off has driven the market down by as much as 12 percent, with about P38.82 billion in stock value going down the drain as a result of foreign investors’ selling activity and keeping a net seller stance even to this day.

However, a 10 percent to 12 percent dip in prices is just about what is involved in a healthy market correction. And looking at the market’s price dynamics, a bottom may have been reached as share prices have started to rebound since the other day.

On the fundamental side, the latest reports say that the US and China have agreed to sit down to tackle most of their trade issues, a development that mollifies the fear of a trade war that is feared to escalate and affect other economies, which will also endanger global growth.

Together with indications that corporate earnings for the first quarter will beat expectations along with the Bangko Sentral’s recent statement that inflation is to remain on target this year and in 2019, it will be no surprise if a market rebound is now really underway.

We have seen some signs of these price actions this week. We may expect these signs to become more evident next week– and it may not be a surprise then if more players in our game start playing right after the Holy Week, too.

Dud67’s play

Of all the trading plays executed in the virtual challenge, Dud67’s game up to the Lenten week is simply disconcerting – that needs to be discussed further.

After last week’s trading results, in which the market suffered its biggest fall – ending with a weekly loss of 267.35 points or 3.25 percent, equivalent to about half of the PSEi’s year-to-date loss of 587.62 points or 6.87 percent – he continued to hold on to his strategy of spreading his investment risks too thinly to one or two stocks only.

To review: On March 8, Dud67 entered the market for the first time. He immediately committed 61.60 percent or P192,000 of capital to only one stock, namely Now Corporation (NOW). The company is an information communications technology (ICT) outfit. It is also widely rumored as a strong contender for the third slot of the government’s telco program to help remedy the problem of unsatisfactory services in the industry.

The act was followed up by another buy for stocks in MRC Allied Incorporated (MRC).

For that purpose he earmarked 15.40 percent or P115,400 of capital. This left Dud67 with a cash balance of P192,600, equivalent to 23 percent of capital.

As you will see in the trading results of the game by the end of Week 3, his dream of earning big profits from one or two stocks only, evaporated before his eyes as the market slipped deeper by then.

Take note that Dud67’s investment portfolio was only down by 3.35 percent by the end of Week 2 on March 16. But by the end of Week 3 on March 23, his investment portfolio dropped badly to negative 29.49 percent.

Based on the recovery table, a 30 percent loss in capital will require a huge 42.9 percent of gain to recover the loss.

This only meant that the strategy of investing in one or two stocks only could possibly help leap frog one’s investment returns. But this, in turn, could also become as the strategy’s big weakness when the market goes against the stock’s position.

Conclusion about the season

Seasonal events such as the Lenten week maintain a similar pattern of recurrence all the time. However, they may sometimes vary slightly in form and nature but not with their general character.

As they were last week, stock prices have been tanking and trading in low volume and value turnover. This week, however, stock prices seem to be holding up well, if not actually starting to take off.

Like how they have been over the years, stock prices are really stable during the Holy Week and the thin volume and value turnover of the market is mainly due to the absence of market players and not of market interest.

The Lenten week, therefore, can be likened to the old siesta that people take at a regular time to take a nap and put aside the day’s care to a temporary hold without any intention of stopping work early for the day.

Have a blessed Holy Week and Happy Easter!

Den Somera is a licensed stockbroker. The article has been prepared for general circulation for the reading public and must not be construed as an offer, or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities or financial instruments whether referred to herein or otherwise. Moreover, the public should be aware that the writer or any investing parties mentioned in the column may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of their reported or mentioned investment activity. The e-mail address of the writer is den.somera@manilatimes.net and/or densomera@msn.com)