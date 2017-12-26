The POC and politics

It is commendable that a lower court recently nullified an election that last month gave yet another (over) stay to Jose “Peping” Cojuangco Jr. as head of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC).

In doing so, however, the POC risks suspension by the International Olympic Committee because the voiding of the November 25 vote that handed Cojuangco a fourth consecutive term could be viewed by the IOC as government intervention—through the judiciary—in a supposedly “independent” POC.

Some quarters, particularly that of Philippine basketball great Ramon Fernandez, believe that it is time for Cojuangco to step down, partly to give way to younger men (such as Ricky Vargas) to lead the country’s premier sports authority.

At the level of world football’s governing body FIFA, perceived state interference was a cause for the suspension of Indonesia from the federation (Jakarta has been reinstated).

FIFA as well as FIBA and other federations fall under the IOC.

In Spain, football authorities there are being threatened with suspension by FIFA, also for perceived intrusion by Madrid.

The threat could cost Spain its slot in the 32-team draw at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and all because the Spanish government has “politicized” the beautiful game.

Vargas was the “losing” rival of Cojuangco for the POC presidency in the very balloting that the Pasig Regional Trial Court declared “null and void” on December 1.

He ran as president while Rep. Abraham Tolentino of PhilCycling served as his chairman but the two were disqualified by the POC election committee, which is under the helm of former IOC Representative to the Philippines Frank Elizalde.

Elizalde chided Vargas and Tolentino for supposedly not being actively present during general assemblies, a reason that the trial court rejected.

The IOC might yet be the savior of Cojuangco from the mess he is in.

It can just rule that the Philippines is mixing sports and politics and suspend the POC.

Then another round of court actions could ensue and before we know it we won’t be taking part in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Sayang naman!

Didn’t Jose “Peping” Cojuangco Jr. predict just a few weeks ago that the Philippines will win five (!$%^&?) gold medals, ending almost 100 years of Olympic drought for the country across all Olympic events in the Japanese capital three years from now?

The Pasig Regional Trial Court has ordered another election for POC president and chairman on February 23 and, at the same time, allowed Vargas and Tolentino to run for these two top posts.

Abangan!

But we hope that the two contenders have only the best interest of Philippine sports on their mind as much as Cojuangco presumably had, only that he may not have realized that the road to hell is paved with good intentions.