BY CESAR RUIZ AQUINO

Appropriately enough the poet is not known

and cabal is suspected – caballeros after

the wordplay, if horseplay. The (k)night poem is made up

of six quatrains, each line having thirteen syllables.

The rhymes hide in sympathy with the poet, not one

within a stanza, nor half nor interior, and how

autonomous it is even where a syllable

a word, a line, stanza, poem itself! is missing

The phantom is for art’s sake yet didactic: Be you

as the Holy Ghost is, your own figure of speech. Go

figure. Is the thing reflected only apparent

or real? Does the straight line curve, the world’s edge await?

Who could have crafted it? Not Sawi, unless the same

before the recognition, which cannot be until

gravitas is graffito, opaque lies transparent

Woman wears, is her nudity; the heart’s north afire

The poem reveals its fullness in a sixth if found

but the poet knows it is only an idea

albeit one using, perusing infinity.

How many strings when they tremble are there in the lyre?