The politics of rice

RICE is staple food. It is a strategic agricultural and food commodity. It is a mainstay for the rural population and for household food security. Rice is also an important “wage” commodity for workers in the cash crop or non-agricultural sectors. This duality has given rise to conflicting policy objectives, with policymakers intervening, coming to the rescue of farmers when prices fall too low, or to the defense of consumers during sudden price hikes. Farmers and consumers get riled up about rice prices. And as basic as it is, rice plays to the law of supply and demand.

Then there is corruption, decades of mismanagement at the National Food Authority causing it to be bled dry. Government subsidies to the agency stand at P45 billion over a 10-year period. The NFA is consistently among the top five GOCC losers. And you can count the number of times a boat capsized with imported rice missing; the empty but “fully stocked” NFA warehouses; the diversion and selling of NFA stocks to chosen private rice traders; when an NFA official acts beyond deadlines from quotas, prepaid taxes not being settled, multiple bills of lading and removing all NFA representatives in the ports of entry of NFA, among others. Are we seeing government-sanctioned smuggling?

And when you have an NFA administrator telling a congressional hearing that the remaining rice supply stocked by the NFA was just equivalent to about one-and-a-half days, how should the market react? What happened to the buffer? Who earned from it? Was there diversion of stocks? Or was the announcement premeditated to ensure a desired outcome? When you have a political operative as head of NFA, you wonder if the manipulation painted PRRD into a corner, thus making him choose publicly and exhibit weakness in the decision-making process.

When PRRD said “I trust him” in relation to NFA Administrator Jason Aquino, one could see that it gave more power to Aquino than the NFA Council which oversees and sets policy for the NFA. That’s an 11-member council headed by Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco and with the BSP governor, DBP chair, LBP president, the heads of DoF, DTI, NEDA, sitting in it. And PRRD chooses Aquino over the council? Why is retired Lt. Col Jason Laureano Aquino so strong with PRRD? He is the class baron of PMA Class 1991, a Scout Ranger and affiliated with the Faeldon-Magdalo group. Aquino was for a while with the Bureau of Customs during the time of Danny Lim before securing an appointment w ith PRRD, a payback for the early support given during the pre-campaign stage. Aquino had to act now and save his neck instead of wait for the audit requested by the council. Why?

In April 2017, PRRD fired Usec Halmen Valdez who oversaw rice importation for the NFA. The allegation was that she was a holdover and was associated with the then presidential assistant for food security and agricultural modernization, now Sen. Francis Pangilinan. Valdez was for importation to be done by the private sector while Aquino was for government to do the importation. It was all about importation. And exactly a year later, on April 17, 2018, PRRD removes Evasco, the chairman of the NFA Council. The removal was again over the importation issue and Aquino walks away smiling.

Government-to-government (G2G) is more prone to corruption and financial stress as against government-to-private sector (G2P) importation. G2G is exempted from the Procurement Law and needs a huge outlay from LBP. A one-million-ton rice importation requires at least P24 billion. Replacing Evasco in the council with Agriculture Secretary Piñol is not responding to the problem. Worse, adopting the old formula will further bury NFA in a circle of financial disasters and market forces that have not been addressed since time immemorial: “Once the NFA imports rice and then ‘floods’ the market with cheaper rice, it causes high volatility in markets by causing rice prices to severely decline. Increasing the buying price is also unfair, as 2 million Filipino families depend on rice farming. Then PRRD will have to look at the 100 million rice consumers, for any hikes in prices will also affect them.” As NEDA has pointed out, “any increases in the buying price will fuel inflation and increase poverty.” The NFA administrator is rushing to import rice because of his self-declared shortage and PRRD has given the go-signal to import more than what is needed. That’s a balancing act of 2 million rice farmers in the country, or 2 million households dependent on rice farming and a total of 22 million Filipino families buying the commodity. What if the importation was riddled by anomalies and sweetheart deals?

What PRRD and the public missed was Executive Order No. 1 issued June 2016 placing 12 “graft-prone” agencies, the NFA included, under the Cabinet Secretary for the latter to study and evaluate. It was the first crack of the proverbial Duterte whip on corruption and poverty alleviation thereby enhancing a holistic approach. And today, Evasco is corrupt? What gives, Mr. President?

When buffer stocks in Region VIII end up in San Miguel, Bulacan to a most preferred buyer, you wonder why. When a number of cooperatives from San Miguel, Bulacan are given quotas or allocation to import rice and yet they are not authorized to engage in rice importation, you ask why. Mr. President, why is Aquino clean?