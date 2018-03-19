The power of civic organizations

OVER the years, a couple of well-meaning friends have expressed their surprise in my devoting so much of my time and energy to civic organization Kiwanis International. In their opinion, being involved with civic organizations—including seeking leadership positions in such organizations—is a poor substitute for working with politically influential, powerful organizations.

True, civic organizations, or service organizations, such as Kiwanis, Rotary, JCI, Lions and Zonta, are not power brokers. They don’t use their numbers to gain positions in government or negotiate concessions. The numbers—membership and hours of service rendered—are counted not to convince a candidate for political office that a civic organization can mobilize a powerful bloc vote. Rather, the numbers are counted to measure how much the organization’s membership collectively serves the community.

In Kiwanis, an organization of which I’ve been a member since 2001, the focus is on children. The organization with about 600,000 members (including membership of youth organizations) in more than 80 countries, has been partnering with the United Nations Children’s Fund in global campaigns to eradicate iodine deficiency and maternal and neonatal tetanus. Clubs, however, are autonomous and choose their own community service projects based on local needs and available resources.

Kiwanis International, with headquarters in Indianapolis, was founded in the US in 1915. While the organization continues to be dominated by American clubs, the biggest growth in membership is in Asia. The largest district is the Taiwan District with about 16,000 members. The Philippines is divided into two districts—Luzon and Visayas-Mindanao, the latter called the Philippine South District whose incoming District Governor is Koronadal City Mayor Peter Miguel. Fernando Miguel, Mayor Miguel’s father and predecessor as Koronadal City mayor, is himself a past governor of Kiwanis. The father and son, however, are exceptions in the organization as few members are politicians.

Women were admitted into Kiwanis as full-fledged members only in 1987. Until then the role of women had been limited to that of supporting cast as wives or mothers of Kiwanis members.

The Philippines has the distinction of being the first country in the world to have a lady district governor of any mixed service organization in the person of lawyerMaricel Carreon-Engracia of Zamboanga City in 1993. Kiwanis International had its first woman president in 2014.

Americans have dominated the top leadership positions of the organization due to their bigger numbers but by October 1, the start of the next Kiwanis administrative year, our very own Florencio “Poly” Lat will be the second Filipino to lead Kiwanis as the organization’s international president. Kiwanis, like any other organization, has its own internal politics and a variety of conflicts due to differences in style, personality and priorities, so claiming the top position takes determination and diplomatic skill. Elections are usually hotly contested. Democracy is a pillar of Kiwanis and elections are held every year, at all levels of the organization.

As if working himself to the top position in Kiwanis wasn’t sufficient challenge, Poly has been battling cancer. But this personal adversity seems to have inspired rather than deterred him to fulfill his promise to his supporters. Assuming the presidency of Kiwanis International is Poly’ s victory over disease and gloom, and a reminder to Filipinos around the world that Filipinos are citizens of the world, capable of inspiring, mobilizing and leading others, for the greater good of mankind.

In a world which is becoming increasingly polarized and divided among political, religious and national lines, international civic organizations continue to be bridges of understanding and solidarity. They provide a venue for their members to meet and work with men and women from all walks of life, from different nations and continents, representing different faiths and political perspectives. Many members, not the least from an emerging economy such as the Philippines, would not have this opportunity for fellowship and unity of purpose beyond their hometowns if not for international service organizations.

Kiwanis recently concluded its annual Asia Pacific Convention. It was held in Kuala Lumpur and hundreds of delegates from the Philippines took this opportunity to travel to Malaysia. Many took side trips to Singapore and Indonesia as well. With low-fare flights from various points in the Philippines directly to Kuala Lumpur, traveling to Malaysia’s premier city is convenient and affordable. The Malaysia District, incidentally, is headed by Filipino-born Mario del Castillo.

Philippine immigration officials at the Mactan Cebu International Airport meticulously interviewed outbound convention delegates who were made to show proof of hotel reservations and sufficiency of funds to cover their stay in Malaysia. I assume that this strict scrutiny was done to prevent any Filipino from being victimized by illegal recruitment in Malaysia or some other onward destination. Kudos to the Bureau of Immigration and its professional officials for taking their responsibilities seriously.