The power of money

Two weeks ago, Canelo Alvarez made headlines for testing positive for performance enhancing drugs (PEDs), which led to the scrapping of his rematch with Gennady Golovkin whom he fought to a draw in September last year.

Alvarez claimed something he ate contained clenbuterol, which can be used to increase the weight of livestock.

Scrapping the second Alvarez-Golovkin bout was the best thing to do, because a win by the Mexican in the rematch will surely be seen as tainted. Also, nobody in his right mind will allow his fighter to enter the ring against a boxer who is allegedly juiced up. Golovkin juicing up would also be disastrous for the sport, especially if the fighter from Eastern Europe eventually tests positive for PEDs days before the bout.

But Alvarez never got any form of suspension or penalty, and that should not be a surprise at all because he can command money from the gates and pay-per-view. On top of that, his promoter is Oscar De La Hoya, who is still the best businessman boxing has ever seen. I mean, De La Hoya was the first non-heavyweight to earn as much as the top heavyweights, and he had much of his earnings intact and well-invested after he retired. He is now one of boxing’s top promoters.

De La Hoya’s career earnings was a whopping $510 million, which was surpassed by Floyd Mayweather Jr. who has so far earned $710 million, thanks to his mega-fights against mixed martial arts super star Conor Mcgregor, our very own Manny Pacquiao, and De La Hoya.

Now, if you were in De La Hoya’s place, would you let your prized cash cow in Alvarez fade into oblivion? Definitely not!

So Alvarez is now being lined up to fight Gary O’Sullivan, who recently won the World Boxing Organization inter-continental middleweight title by knocking out unheralded Antoine Douglas in December. With a record of 27-2 with 19 KOs, O’Sullivan does look like a formidable contender.

But this early, I predict a stoppage or knockout win for Alvarez as I see nothing from O’Sullivan that will pose a stiff challenge for the Mexican.

And if Alvarez gets to stop O’Sullivan, the PED stigma will be gradually be shaken off from the Mexican. And dela Hoya will even find it advantageous if Golovkin will no longer be interested in getting into the ring against Alvarez, because that will protect dela Hoya’s cash cow from a possible crushing defeat in the hands of the Eastern European boxer.

Strangely, the World Boxing Council (WBC) long-time president Jose Sulaiman has so far been very kind to Alvarez, because a one-year suspension should have been slapped against the Mexican over his positive PED test. Or Sulaiman does not want to earn the ire of dela Hoya who can promote title fights sanctioned by the WBC, which like all other boxing organizations charge a sanctioning fee for championship fights? Good question.

So money is really a big factor on who gets suspended or penalized from using PEDs. And we all though it was only Mayweather who was good in the money game.