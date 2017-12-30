The quest for consistency

“Coach? I really would like to be consistent with my shots,” a student laments.

I ask, “Are you really serious about this?”

Being consistent with ball striking and keeping lower scores is a tough job. It is quite demanding, indeed. You need to know what to think about, know what to do, know how to control your emotions, and to know how to do your swing mechanics properly, at various speeds and swing sizes.

The quest to greater consistency is almost an endless and challenging job. It is really tough, I reckon. Without the proper mindset and knowledge about the game, you can always opt to easily quit the game.

On the other hand, since golf challenges your mind, body and spirit, it normally just keeps you going. Even if you are completely frustrated, disgusted, and even devastated. Why do you think so? Ego…As humans, we always aspire to feel good about ourselves in association with the things we do. We want to feel good, have fun and do things right with high grades!

What to think about and do

If you plan to improve ball striking and keeping lower scores, it is good to focus on improving your swing mechanics, acquire a good equipment, practice on the driving range, on the golf course, and to understand the psychological and emotional sides of the game. Feeling your body is a big plus.

It is vital to know what you need to work on when you are practicing your swing mechanics. Focus on what you are working on. Do a certain drill, a concept or a correction in the driving range. Don’t forget to apply the same things that you have worked on, when you play on the golf course. Dare to test it on actual turf.

Find out the areas of the game that needs improvement. Examples are your driver, fairway woods, hybrids, long and short irons, wedge shots, chipping, greenside bunker shots, and putting. By improving in one area, I can estimate that you will save about four strokes.

A good golfing equipment is great to have. It inspires! Familiarize yourself with all your golf clubs. Learn to love all your clubs. No favoritism, okay?

You can also consider a continuous good read on the mental side of the game. There is so much to learn. Anyway you look at it, 80 percent of the game is mental, directly affecting your thoughts, feelings and behavior.

Knowing your emotions

Your emotions are normally set by what you think about. When you say the word smile, you will actually tend to smile. When you think of the word sad, the tendency is to feel sad. Although there are times when you just feel something good or something bad, like a gut feeling. When you think you have started to feel something good, try your utmost best to just stay there… The longer you stay, the better it becomes.

It is an advantage to create a good feeling all the time. It allows your spirits to elevate with an unexplainable feeling of goodness. If you are able to do this during your practices in the driving range, as well as the golf course, then the game becomes fun!

In the event that you are in a competitive state, just like in a tournament, it is always an advantage to feel your emotions more constant. Emotional stability is a big plus in producing better shots under stressful circumstances.

Learning your swing mechanics

Swing mechanics have been around since this game started. It does not really matter whether it is traditional, modern or a hybrid methodology that you know about and are applying. If you think a certain method works for you, then apply it. Knowing what to do, why it actually happens, how it exactly happens, and making it happen are great keys to swing mechanics consistency.

As defined in Wikipedia, “A motor skill is a learned ability to cause a predetermined movement outcome with maximum certainty. Motor learning is the relatively permanent change in the ability to perform a skill as a result of practice or experience. Performance is an act of executing a motor skill”.

It is good to know that the golf swing is a set of motor skills that needs to synchronize, within the given timeframe of the golf swing. I personally would like to express that the golf swing is not a natural phenomenon. You may need to thoroughly learn the skills, know how it works, and plainly execute.

There are no short cuts. So, do you still want to be consistent?