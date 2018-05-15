The quo warranto ruling upholds democracy

THE hysteria was not only expected. It had been going on weeks before the Supreme Court ruled 8-6 last Friday that Maria Lourdes Sereno was unqualified to be appointed Chief Justice and was illegally holding the CJ position.

As the high court decision approached, Sereno herself and her supporters warned that accepting and granting the quo warranto petition would undermine judicial independence by making high court magistrates subject to removal by means other than impeachment.

Now that the QW ruling is upon us, the entities purportedly imperiled are all government officials, the rule of law, and democracy too, because the high court is now subservient.

For those staunchly holding these opinions, this article will not persuade, partly because most Sereno supporters won’t even read it. As for her opponents, they will dismiss QW critics without listening to them.

But for the silent majority wanting to get a thoughtful, objective perspective, read on.

Frequently angst questions

So, what’s wrong with the quo warranto ruling? Not the legal pros and cons, which this non-lawyer isn’t qualified to delve into, just like so many others pontificating on lawyerly arguments even if they are not members of the bar.

Rather, we touch on political and governance concerns, especially on how the ruling may affect rule of law, independence of the courts, and Philippine democracy.

Based on criticisms hurled by the Sereno camp, here are questions that people may be wondering about:

• Are all officials now in danger of removal by quo warranto?

• Has the Supreme Court lost its independence?

• Will the ruling undemine Philippine democracy?

On the security of elected and appointed officials, in fact, all of them can always be removed by quo warranto or some other way of questioning their election or appointment, even the President, as stated in the Rules of Court. So, one ruling does not add any new risk to the tenure of any person in the government.

In fact, as Civil Service Commission chairman in 2008-2009, I encountered many cases of bureaucrats removed after years of service due to faulty credentials, including cheating in civil service eligibility exams.

What about impeachable officials? Well, those invalidly appointed are not officials at all. Period. If, for instance, it was discovered that President Rodrigo Duterte had a Chinese passport when he was elected, then by quo warranto, he would be declared disqualified from the presidency. Not being the lawful president, he would have no position from which to be impeached.

In 2010, the Aquino administration actually petitioned the Supreme Court to declare invalid the appointment of then-Commission on Audit Chairman Reynaldo Villar. Reason: he was already a COA commissioner when named chairman, violating the ban on top officials of constitutional commissions being reappointed to those bodies.

Yet quo warranto critics simply refuse to accept the simple principle that anyone invalidly elected or appointed is not an official, so there is no one to impeach. Perhaps they would see reason if their political opponents face QW petitions.

QW strengthens judiciary

Opponents also claim that quo warranto erodes the high court’s independence, for two reasons: It subjects justices to removal by means other than impeachment or, for lower courts, dismissal by the Supreme Court.

And in declaring Sereno’s appointment as CJ invalid, the high court granted the express wish of President Duterte to oust her.

On the first reason, as stated earlier, all officials are subject to QW or any other way of invalidating their appointment or election. Valid processes and qualifications for all officials are indispensable in ensuring that the people’s sovereign will, as expressed in constitutional and legal rules for election and appointment, are followed.

And by ensuring that all justices are validly appointed, and those who are not are removed, quo warranto strengthens the credibility, integrity and prestige of the judiciary, all crucial to its independence.

But here’s an even stronger guarantee of judicial clout: It is the Supreme Court that decides all QW cases, even those against top officials in the Executive and Legislative branches, and the constitutional commissions.

How can cases decided solely by the judiciary undermine its independence? One can see impeachment by a Congress bribed by Malacañang with pork barrel and Disbursement Acceleration Program (DAP) funds as undermining magistrates. But unless justices themselves let QW petitions against them prosper, they need not fear it.

Critics further argue that the majority justices caved in to Palace pressure in granting QW — the other reason for claiming that judicial independence is eroded.

They further warn that the Duterte-appointed new Chief Justice would make the SC even more subservient to the President.

These claims go against the Supreme Court’s record. In 2010-2011, it unanimously ordered the Hacienda Luisita plantation of then-President Benigno Aquino 3rd’s family redistributed, then affirmed its decision despite the impeachment of then-CJ Renato Corona, widely seen as spurred by the Luisita ruling.

Under Sereno, the high court miffed Aquino twice, with unanimous rulings declaring the pork-barrel Priority Development Assistance Fund and the DAP unconstitutional. Not even his appointees voted in his favor.

Its rulings have repeatedly shown that the Supreme Court asserts its independence against Executive, Legislative and even popular pressures. It should continue doing so.

Is democracy eroded?

On this third question, we have said earlier that QW helps ensure compliance with the people’s will in election and appointment. And high court independence will further uphold our democratic prerogatives and rights.

What about Charter change? Will the Supreme Court block moves to railroad constitutional changes through legislation and referendum?

Again, history offers hopeful precedents. Both the Ramos and Arroyo administrations, with legislative support, mounted signature campaigns for a people’s initiative to amend the Constitution. But the Supreme Court voided them for violating the Charter.

If Cha-cha again breaks the law, Their Honors the Justices would stop it, with the people’s support and respect, which sadly the Sereno camp has sought to diminish.

To uphold democracy and the rule of law, let us stand up for the Supreme Court.

Mabuhay ang Kataas-taasang Hukuman ng Republika ng Pilipinas!