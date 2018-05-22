The RCBC-Bangladesh settlement must not be allowed to happen

IN February 2016 the Philippines unwittingly became embroiled in one of the most spectacular bank heists in history, the theft of $81 million from Bangladesh’s central bank. Part of that amount, or $66 million, disappeared, laundered through accounts at RCBC bank, a local money exchange company and a couple of casinos.

Bangladesh, understandably frustrated at the slow pace of progress in solving the case and recovering its lost funds, has proposed a shortcut, publicly announcing it would be amenable to an out-of-court settlement with RCBC for the return of the $66 million.

Bangladesh is entitled to sympathy as the victim of the crime, and certainly is ultimately entitled to be compensated for its losses, because so much of the mystery surrounding the case remains unsolved. However, allowing that to happen by way of an out-of-court settlement would be inimical to the national interests of the Philippines, and most likely Bangladesh’s as well, and should be prevented at all costs.|

The heist was timed to occur over a weekend and the Chinese New Year holiday in the Philippines, and it was only due to a couple of small errors and one incredible coincidence that it did not achieve complete success.

Using a cleverly designed computer malware, the thieves hijacked the SWIFT electronic messaging system interface in Bangladesh Bank and ordered 35 separate money transfers totaling $951 million from the bank’s account at the New York Federal Reserve Bank.

Five of the transactions totaling $101 million went through the system before the unusual activity caught the attention of someone at the Fed, and the rest were stopped for review and clarification from Bangladesh Bank.

One transfer of $20 million bound for a fictitious NGO in Sri Lanka was flagged by Deutsche Bank, a correspondent bank in the money transfer chain, because the word “foundation” had been misspelled as “fandation” in the transfer order. Deutsche Bank alerted Sri Lankan banking authorities, who successfully intercepted the funds. The remaining four transactions totaling $81 million landed in fictitious dollar accounts opened at RCBC’s Jupiter Street, Makati branch.

The word “Jupiter” was the incredible coincidence that stopped the remaining $850 million of spurious money transfers. Jupiter is the name of an oil tanker and shipping company on the US government’s list of entities subject to sanctions against Iran, and so is a “red flag” keyword that automatically puts a brief hold on a transaction until someone has a chance to check it. The first four transactions apparently didn’t arouse any suspicions, but 30 more to the same place in a short period of time did, so the Fed put the brakes on the transfers until Bangladesh Bank could confirm them, by which time, of course, the Bangladesh officials realized they’d been robbed.

In the aftermath of the heist, $15 million of the money was returned by a Filipino-Chinese casino junket operator Kam Sin Wong, who, along with another mysterious “businessman” named Weikang Xu, was apparently one of the facilitators of the transfer on the Philippine end. Neither has been charged in the case, nor has their exact role in the scheme ever been clearly explained. RCBC, for its part, placed the blame entirely on the Jupiter Street branch’s manager Maia Santos-Deguito, and cleared its higher management and organization of any wrongdoing.

RCBC’s explanation is, I have since been told confidentially by high-level vice presidents or presidents of four other large Philippine banks, complete bullshit, to put it nicely. But at least for now, RCBC has escaped further scrutiny by sacrificing its then-president and CEO Nestor V. Tan, who resigned as a matter of that infuriating Filipino concept of delicadeza, and accepting without complaint a fine of P1 billion from the BSP for general violations of banking regulations.

Apart from that action, Deguito and three officials of Philrem, the local remittance firm that handled the dollar-to-peso conversion of the stolen funds, have been charged with criminal violations of the Anti-Money Laundering Act. Given the nature of the scandal, the high-level people and institutions potentially involved, and the usual ease with which the Philippine court system can be manipulated, no one expects that those cases will reveal the answers to the heist’s nagging unanswered questions; fall guys are easily silenced, one way or another.

Nor will a settlement between RCBC and Bangladesh be any more illuminating, because, as the Yuchengco-led bank has already paid its fine to the BSP and is not facing any other pending legal or regulatory action in connection with the scandal, it will certainly demand, and will just as certainly be granted, conditions that enforce non-disclosure of any details of the settlement and allow it to “not admit any wrongdoing.”

The Philippine government, for its part, has largely washed its hands of any further concern about the unsolved mystery as well. In response to media questions about Bangladesh’s proposal for a settlement to recover its missing $66 million, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd said that matter would be between Bangladesh Bank and RCBC, and that the government’s interest was limited to the pending cases against the former bank branch manager and Philrem officials.

That perspective is wrong. There are too many unanswered questions with deep implications for the Philippine banking system, the country’s anti-money laundering framework, and even the second-tier financial ecosystem like remittance firms and casinos to allow RCBC to settle with Bangladesh Bank and let it go at that. On a broader scale, the case presents a number of unsolved questions with the worldwide system of communications and funds movement that could be answered by further investigation and legal proceedings, but will remain buried otherwise.

For Bangladesh’s sake, although it might want to avoid scrutiny out of embarrassment, the full story of what happened in Bangladesh Bank and who was involved in it has yet to be revealed as well. Just as in the Philippines, what happened on that end of the scheme has wider implications for the world financial system as well.

In upcoming columns and articles, more information about what transpired, what has been discovered so far in investigations in Asia and the US, and what is still not yet known will be presented in greater detail. More than two years on, the story still gives one that astonishing “you can’t make this stuff up” kind of impression, and is perhaps even more alarming now than it was when it first broke because so little has been done to prevent it – or something even worse – from happening again.

The Philippine government can take one firm step to correct that by stopping an out-of-court settlement between Bangladesh Bank and RCBC from pushing through. Legal experts I’ve talked to have pointed out, however, that given the nature of the case and the relation of the parties involved in it, Dominguez’s stated lack of interest may as well be an acknowledgement that there really is not much the government could do to intervene even if it wanted to.

One possibility, though it would obviously take an incredibly skilled legal presentation to pull it off, would be to convince a court that Bangladesh’s proposal amounts to interference with the prosecution of the criminal cases here. Another, perhaps more feasible method would be to use the AMLC’s ability to flag and put a hold on large transactions that require further clarification in the context of the anti-money laundering law. That, too, would require some legal and semantic calisthenics to justify and might be considered a bit of a dirty trick; the stakes, however, are high enough that it would be worth trying.

Bangladesh is entitled to a return of its stolen funds, and whatever the government here does, it should guarantee it will exercise the full range of its authority to facilitate the return of the funds. But Bangladesh is not entitled to reclaim its stolen money at the expense of the security and safety of the Philippines’ or the world’s financial systems, nor by obliging the Philippines to set aside its duty to fully investigate and prosecute crimes that occur within her borders.

When it comes right down to it, Bangladesh put the Philippines in the unwelcome and undeserved position of having to deal with the scandal by overlooking exploitable flaws (we hope unintentionally) within its own central bank systems and organization. It can (politely) demand that the Philippines do something about the part of the crime that occurred here; it cannot, however, dictate what that action should be.

