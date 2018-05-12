The real Rookie of the Year

The 2017 No. 3 overall pick Jayson Tatum has indeed come a long way from the start of the Boston Celtics’ season. Projected to be a key reserve in the team’s new rotation featuring All-Stars’ Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving, the then 19-year old Tatum was thrust into a greater role when Hayward went down with a season-ending injury.

Tatum averaged 14 points on 48 percent shooting, 5 rebounds and nearly 2 assists during the regular season, becoming one of the main players in a Celtics team that finished 2nd in the Eastern Conference with 55 wins. He also showed maturity and a high-level of basketball IQ that belies his young age.

In the playoffs, the 6-9 forward has led the Celtics to an improbable playoff run despite the injuries to the team. Irving, the team’s best player, was shut down towards the end of the regular season and will not play in the playoffs. Combo guard Marcus Smart was also out at the same time and only returned to the team in Game 5 of the first round. Jaylen Brown, meanwhile, has been on a minutes restriction due to a lingering hamstring injury.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo extended the Celtics to seven games in the first round of the playoffs. After that series, there was a strong consensus that the Philadelphia 76ers – which feature Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons – would win in five to six games over the injury-depleted Celtics. In the series however, Tatum came up big in the deciding Game 5 versus the 76ers, scoring a team-high 25 points, 10 in the fourth quarter and a clutch lay-up.

Tatum has upped his production in the playoffs now averaging 19 points, 3.2 assists, and 1.2 steals. While fellow Rookie of the Year candidates Donovan Mitchell (Utah) and Simmons have fallen by the wayside, Tatum is about to start the Eastern Conference Finals against his idol LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Tatum will definitely be the first one to guard James to try and stop the latter’s fourth straight Finals appearance in the East. While he has grown by leaps and bounds, Tatum will now be challenged whether he can improve on his already stellar performance and shine in the game’s biggest stage.

Tatum and James have some history including a Twitter post from a 14-year old Tatum showing a picture with James and asking for a follow-back. Tatum is also the nephew of former Cavalier Larry Hughes and a cousin of Cavs head coach Ty Lue.

Tatum has evolved into becoming the team’s primary offensive option while playing great defense against what is usually the opposing team’s best player. He will receive a lot of help from the emerging Terry Rozier and veteran Al Horford. More importantly, Tatum is always put in good spots under coach Brad Stevens. The 20-year old Tatum has come of age.

