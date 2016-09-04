The real score on TV5

Rumors as to where “undisputed third network” TV5 is headed have been swirling for weeks after news broke out that CEO Emmanuel Lorenzana had stepped down, and Vincent “Coach Chot” Reyes is now Officer-in-Charge.

Luckily, I got to chat with the main man of TV5 and the MVP Group of Companies Manny Pangi­linan himself at the Smart flagship store launch in SM Megamall on August 31, who remains upbeat about the network.

MVP chose to talk about Coach Chot’s appointment describing it as a “welcome change.”

“It is a real change, but I tell you, we’re quite proud of him to transform from a sports personality to a corporate personality. So let’s see how he does—whether he does better on the court or in front of the camera.”

With his reputation as a top sports patron in the Philippines, MVP said that Coach Chot’s appointment can also serve as an inspiration to athletes, as well as a signal that TV5 is heading to a more sports oriented path.

“It’s a good lesson for our athletes and our basketball players. I tell them Chot can be held up as a role model… If he can transform from an athlete to a corporate person, then why not you guys too?”

Since TV5’s debut in 2009, the network has been searching for its identity and has finally come to recognize that its strength is in sports and news, rather than on entertainment.

To further quote MVP, “We are not good in entertainment, but TV5 is not giving up on that yet [all the same].”

The network in fact is now focused on alternative entertainment and is picking up “Tagalized” or Filipino-dubbed versions of hit shows in the US such as The Walking Dead, which airs every Thursday at 7 p.m. Other Tagalized shows now running on the network are Supernatural, Once Upon A Time, and Smallville.

Moreover, TV5 has also established a stronger global presence, proof of which was PLDT subsidiary Pilipinas Global Network’s new international partnership with HD Telecom, signed by both parties on September 1. An IPTV partner, HD Telecom will air TV5 in South Korea.

“TV5 show programming will be rolled out in Korea with their IPTV setup box, which we already provide our customers,” said HD Telecom CEO Lee Heedae.

PGN-TV5 International CEO Ernesto “Bong” Sta. Maria Jr. for his part said, “It us good to know also that our fellow Filipinos in South Korea who are numbering over 60,000 today will be entertained by our Filipino content.”

TV5 International has two channels abroad. Kapatid TV5 which airs entertainment programs, and Aksyon TV International which airs the news and sports programs of the network. Sta. Maria stressed that TV5 International also partnered with top providers abroad making the network present in over 190 countries and six continents.

“This is another milestone for PGN-TV5 International as we are now covering our 6th continent… I think there are only seven so I think I’d like to send them to Antarctica probably next winter,” Sta. Maria quipped.

Whenever I go abroad and come across our friendly kababayans, they always ask me where they can watch TV5. So for your information, here are the worldwide outlets you can share with your relatives across the seas: Middle East and North Africa on OSN; US on DirecTV; Canada on Rogers, Bell Fibe, Shaw and Telus Optik; Europe on Lyca TV; Guam on MCV Docomo and GTA; Australia on Fetch TV.

