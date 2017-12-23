Let’s do this in verse, the multiverse. So there’s no
single Big Bang and Big Crunch, or an endless loop
of bang and crush, and crush and bang. For immortal
we all are depending upon where one’s cosmic context
stands, like when some extraterrestrial walks toward
us, each step a diorama of earth era: left—fire comes
out of a volcano and a dinosaur looks up, right—Lucy holds
a torch and paints cattle on cave walls, left—Beethoven
declares that he is made of fire, right half step—American fires
the first shot, and a Filipino soldier falls down, left micro-step—
ISIS blade cuts Jordanian neck then fire in the sky. Micro-step
backward—sun burns us all. This is all so linear, hence the mutiverse.
Dreams speak of it, deceased classmates calling you out for a reunion
when you are in a dream of classrooms and test papers. You awake,
then return to sleep and embrace a festive Bagasbas Beach.
You wait for family and friends and meet a young classmate,
could be deceased as well, and you tell the dream-state plot
during a dream-state plot, and he says: “Yeah, the reunion. On my way there.”
