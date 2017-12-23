Let’s do this in verse, the multiverse. So there’s no

single Big Bang and Big Crunch, or an endless loop

of bang and crush, and crush and bang. For immortal

we all are depending upon where one’s cosmic context

stands, like when some extraterrestrial walks toward

us, each step a diorama of earth era: left—fire comes

out of a volcano and a dinosaur looks up, right—Lucy holds

a torch and paints cattle on cave walls, left—Beethoven

declares that he is made of fire, right half step—American fires

the first shot, and a Filipino soldier falls down, left micro-step—

ISIS blade cuts Jordanian neck then fire in the sky. Micro-step

backward—sun burns us all. This is all so linear, hence the mutiverse.

Dreams speak of it, deceased classmates calling you out for a reunion

when you are in a dream of classrooms and test papers. You awake,

then return to sleep and embrace a festive Bagasbas Beach.

You wait for family and friends and meet a young classmate,

could be deceased as well, and you tell the dream-state plot

during a dream-state plot, and he says: “Yeah, the reunion. On my way there.”