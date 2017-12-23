Sunday, December 24, 2017
    POETRY

    The Reunion

    The Sunday Times Magazine

    Let’s do this in verse, the multiverse. So there’s no
    single Big Bang and Big Crunch, or an endless loop
    of bang and crush, and crush and bang. For immortal
    we all are depending upon where one’s cosmic context
    stands, like when some extraterrestrial walks toward
    us, each step a diorama of earth era: left—fire comes
    out of a volcano and a dinosaur looks up, right—Lucy holds
    a torch and paints cattle on cave walls, left—Beethoven
    declares that he is made of fire, right half step—American fires
    the first shot, and a Filipino soldier falls down, left micro-step—
    ISIS blade cuts Jordanian neck then fire in the sky. Micro-step
    backward—sun burns us all. This is all so linear, hence the mutiverse.

    Dreams speak of it, deceased classmates calling you out for a reunion
    when you are in a dream of classrooms and test papers. You awake,
    then return to sleep and embrace a festive Bagasbas Beach.
    You wait for family and friends and meet a young classmate,
    could be deceased as well, and you tell the dream-state plot
    during a dream-state plot, and he says: “Yeah, the reunion. On my way there.”

