THE RIGHT TO WRITE

Montblanc

Believing that the written word is one of the core pillars of human civilization and a precious gift that should be bestowed on every human being, Montblanc has been working with UNICEF for the past 13 years, raising over US$10 million for education programs around the world. Coinciding with this initiative, the company recently launched the Montblanc for UNICEF collection of limited edition writing instruments, timepieces, accessories and leather goods, marking another phase in the special partnership of humanitarian agency and a venerable accessory house.

Montblanc is exclusively available at Rustan’s Makati, Shangri-La, Cebu as well as in Greenbelt 5, City of Dreams Manila and Newport Mall, Resorts World.