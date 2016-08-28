The rigmarole of unfollowing a follower

Social media platforms are an indication of one’s popularity and visibility in the digital sphere, especially for a movie or TV personality.

Friends and fellow celebrities follow one another, so when somebody unfollows someone, that certainly becomes a bone of contention not just between individuals but among netizens in general.

Recently, Andre Paras (@andreparas95) sent ripples around the world wide web when he unfollowed his screen partner Barbie Forteza (@dealwithBARBIE) on Twitter.

But the eldest son of PBA legend-actor Benjie Paras and former actress Jackie Forster was quick to explain that it was not just Barbie whom he unfollowed but also “all my showbiz friends, my classmates.”

He said that he only follows “GMA Artist Center, news, [and]his interests,” so that when he wakes up in the morning he is immediately updated for the day.

He also apologized for his actions since he overlooked the sentiments of fans and supporters of their loveteam, but assured that there are no hard feelings between the two of them as they are true friends who understand each other.

“I still follow them [artists]on Instagram and still Like (their posts). Twitter is my social media for news and updates. I don’t follow anything or anyone but news and my interests. Since I have multiple social media accounts, why not have something that’s personal?” he clarified.

Forteza, on the other hand, said that the Twitter brouhaha did not affect their relationship.

“I just wondered why he Unfollowed me but it never became an issue to me, I never asked about it but he explained his reason. Even for me, I don’t get serious on social media. I do post, I promote, I thank sponsors and those are seen by everyone so it’s important to be careful with what you announce. And for Andre, I think, he also doesn’t want to get personal as he could get misunderstood,” the young star said.

Forteza has 1.06 million followers on Twitter and follows 418, 597K followers on Instagram and has 1.3M Likes on Facebook.

Looking into Paras’ Twitter account, it shows that the former UP Maroons hotshot has re-followed Barbie and some other celebrities like Solenn Heussaff, Ruru Madrid, Gabbi Garcia, Yassi Pressman, Nadine Lustre and James Reid. He has 169K followers on Twitter, 562K on Instagram and 22K on Facebook.

ARLO CUSTODIO