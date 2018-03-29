The rise of prepaid cards as an alternative way of payment

No, we’re not talking about the prepaid cards for your cell phones. We’re referring to those cards offered by banks and mobile providers that are mostly touted as a better way to pay for things. They also appear similar to a credit or a debit card, so it may be difficult to differentiate them from one another. But let us take a look at what a prepaid card does and how exactly does it differ from other cards used for cashless purchases?

What is a prepaid card?

A prepaid card is a card that you can use for purchases after you deposit money onto it. It is classified into two types: non-reloadable and reloadable. The former is disposable and cannot be used again once consumed, while the latter can be used as long as you continuously load credits onto it.

In the Philippines, prepaid cards can be bought in retail locations, banks and certain mobile service providers.

These cards typically bear either a Mastercard or VISA logo and may be used anywhere these brands are recognized. Prepaid cards can be used the way one would use a debit or credit card, but they are not the same as the two types of cards mentioned.

Prepaid card vs debit card vs credit card

The main difference between a prepaid card and a debit card is that the former is not connected to a bank account. Also, you have to load the funds you are going to spend in advance. And typically, you won’t be able to spend more than the money you’ve loaded onto it.

On the other hand, a debit card also allows you to control your spending since you only get to spend what you have. However, it is connected to your bank account, which more or less gives you more funds to spend when using a debit card, compared with a reloadable prepaid card.

Then there’s the credit card, which as its name implies, is used to buy things on credit and therefore does not need funding before use. You do, however, need to prove capacity to pay for the card’s credit limit through submitting documentary requirements prior to being approved for one.

While prepaid cards are meant to provide the best value to every type of consumer, each card differs in terms of features and benefits. In this post, we discuss the best prepaid cards for your specific needs, particularly bills payment, shopping, and general use.

If you want to make online transactions but do not want to put your savings or credit card information at risk, reloadable prepaid cards can be a real lifesaver. And with a lot of options in our market today, you’ll sure find one that best suits your needs.

Paving the way to better spending habits

A couple of years ago, fresh out of college and while starting a new job, I got my first credit card. That little piece of plastic came in the mail for free, looking all shiny and cool. And with a pitch on the document it came with, saying that it’s sent out only to the coolest of yuppies, I was thrilled to use it. However, the thrill soon got replaced with feeling overwhelmed as I found myself with a bill bigger than what I could afford to pay. I had to ask my parents to bail me out of this situation, then vowed not to get a credit card anymore.

But there were transactions (especially online) that I needed to pay using a credit card. Good thing I saw this bank offering a prepaid card that would allow me to perform similar functions. Since I would have to deposit funds onto the card before I could use it, it helped me manage my spending according to budget so I never went beyond it. Today, every time I go shopping, I just load the card with the amount I would need to cover the cost of the item or service I’m availing. Then use it as I would a credit card.

I can even use it to pay for groceries and other goods in stores where the logo it bears is recognized. In my case, it’s Mastercard. It saves me time from looking for an ATM to withdraw cash. It’s also helpful when I have to pay for expensive items, but do not want to bring too much cash with me for safety.

For years now I’ve been a happy user of the prepaid card. I can go cashless and still be able to spend within my means. Hopefully in the future more people will get to know about it, so they’ll be able to reap the benefits of having one in the same way that it helped me.

Note: some parts originally appeared on MoneyMax.ph

Katrina Guevarra is a content writer at MoneyMax.ph, the Philippines' leading comparison website for insurance, credit cards, and loans.