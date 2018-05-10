The rise of the Pampanga megalopolis

THE province of Pampanga, known as the business and financial core of the Central and Northern Luzon regions, has been dubbed as the premier Philippine gateway to the Asia Pacific. With 218,100 hectares of land area, and 23 cities and municipalities, the rising Pampanga megalopolis is three times the size of Singapore and twice that of Hong Kong. With its Clark International Airport, it is also referred to as the gateway to Central and Northern Luzon. Along with the establishment of the Subic-Clark Alliance Development and the Manila-Clark Railway, Pampanga has the potential to become the Gateway of Asia.

To maximize Pampanga’s natural and manmade resources, the province will be categorized into four metropolitan clusters. These four clusters will compose the Pampanga Megalopolis. A megalopolis is a cluster of metropolitan cities, and the province is envisioned to have the following clusters:

1. Agropolis – This is where the farm and the city form the center for food production, as well as agri-industrial businesses and research. The municipalities of Magalang, Sta. Ana, San Luis, San Simon, Apalit, Sto. Tomas, Bacolor, Sta. Rita, Guagua, and Lubao belong in this sector.

2. Ecopolis – This cluster is the center for environmental tourism, education, and natural heritage. It includes the cities and municipalities of Porac, Floridablanca, Arayat and Candaba.

3. Aquapolis – The center for waterfront development and marine food production, the Aquapolis is composed of the municipalities of Minalin, Sasmuan, Macabebe and Masantol.

4. Aerotropolis – Coined by Dr. John Kasarda, this refers to an airport- driven city that serves as the center for business, logistics, technology, innovation and education. The cities and municipalities of Angeles, Mabalacat, San Fernando, and Mexico fall under this cluster.

Triangular in shape and bounded by the new access and transportation developments, the Pampanga Golden Triangle is envisioned to be highest growth potential and investment area in Pampanga. This includes Lubao, Guagua, Floridablanca, Porac, Bacolor, Santa Rita, San Fernando, Angeles, Clark and Mabalacat.

To further enhance access and connectivity within the megalopolis, an inner and outer circumferential road and growth corridor was proposed. This will open new business opportunities and a way to develop better transport and logistics circulation. During site visits, our team discovered that it takes four hours just to get to the next town.

An alternate route for light and passenger vehicles to decongest MacArthur Highway during peak hours was also recommended. Transport studies show that the Angeles-Mabalacat and San Fernando-Angeles road sections of MacArthur Highway, the Mexico-Sta. Ana road section of Jose Abad Santos Avenue (JASA), and the Angeles-Porac road all have volume capacity ratio (VCR) higher than one. VCR is used to measure the level of service of a road section; having a VCR greater than one means that traffic flow is congested and goes at a slow speed. Long queues and delays are expected.A potential extension of the Lubao Bypass Road will open up marine production in the Manila Bay area, particularly in Lubao and Sasmuan.

To bring the Pampanga Megalopolis well into the 21st century, an integrated and intermodal mass transportation is proposed. A world-class bus rapid transit (BRT) along MacArthur will connect with the Clark international airport and to other terminal stations. These stations will make use of sustainable architectural design and inclusive PWD access, with high passenger convenience, efficiency and comfort. The BRT will reduce the amount of low carrying capacity vehicles, thereby easing the heavy traffic congestion in the area.

Feeder loop systems for medium capacity passenger transport will connect to the first BRT line, creating seamless integration in Pampanga.

Elevated pedestrian walkways, sidewalks, and bike lanes with ample street lighting and landscaping are also included in the recommendations to improve pedestrian access.

Another rising economic engine for Pampanga is tourism. Pampanga is blessed with a deep sense of culture, history and natural attractions. Various tourism circuits are created to suit different types of tourists. Tropical-inspired tourism education centers are proposed as a way to bring more awareness regarding the things Pampanga can offer. Riverfront development is also seen as one of the biggest potential for the megalopolis. Whereas elsewhere in Philippines, waterfronts are treated as back-of-house, Pampanga River among other bodies of water in the province could become prime real estate.

To further enhance the agri-industrial sector, there are proposed areas for agri-industrial estates and farm-to-market post-harvest facilities.

Bulk water supply sources have also been identified, including measures to enhance flood protection and disaster prevention. The more that the ground water is pumped, the more susceptible it is for a place to sink. It is necessary to find other sources of water, not only for a stable water supply but also for flood mitigation.

The potential rise of the Pampanga Megalopolis is limitless. It also has the opportunity to become one of the most livable, sustainable, and resilient places to live in the Philippines. Being the front door and gateway to Asia makes Pampanga possibly the next biggest financial and economic center in the country.