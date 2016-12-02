The road to perdition

I DID not watch or hear the “in aid of legislation” committee hearing in the Lower House which in a way was fortunate on my part. Unfortunately, I read about what transpired and it was dismal, demeaning of the legislators, and a new low in public discourse. Nothing in aid of legislation at all, but in aid of prurience, misogyny and bullying. Indeed, the Lower House has lower standards.

What I did catch was the PNP Chief shedding tears because he could not explain why his subordinates behave the way of mercenaries whose main interest is going for the gold against duty, morality and good citizenship.

They were crocodile tears because common sense clearly says that in cases like the killing of unarmed prisoners right in their prison cells in the dead of the night using superior numbers and superior firearms with or without warrants (was it for search or arrest?) should merit immediate suspension, followed quickly by investigation and finally indictment. Or, just plain immediate sacking.

The tears are just props for obscuring duty. Regretfully they cannot elicit sympathy or understanding when justice is called for and not given. So far, so bad for this PNP Chief who is always in the public eye, including high-profile presence in foreign boxing venues while his subordinates are carrying out summary executions of drug suspects.

Then we have the President himself ranting regularly about how he hates drugs, how he has a list of drug suspects, how they should all be killed. Illogical, nonsensical, illegal and immoral. No rule of law invoked, no due process thought of, no rehabilitation, no second chance, just draconian measures that do not solve the drug problem but just create criminal actions.

And, of course, do not dare question human rights violations that are happening on a daily basis. That would merit a rain of expletives, curses and insults.

All this is now normal public discourse.

Where the above leads us is to a coarser existence, a fearsome universe and an unintelligent management of government and oneself. There is a palpable lack of compassion and justice that bodes ill for the country. This is not an environment that will produce a better society and a happier citizenry.

Indeed, we may be on the road to perdition.