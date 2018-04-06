The Royal Institution Singapore: Connecting professionals worldwide

VALENTINE’S Day this year was preceded by a recognition of distinguished professionals who have attained a niche in their respective careers. February 13 marked the conferment by Royal Institution Singapore of RI ranks — to pursue its goal to link professionals of equally distinctive qualifications. For those in the academe — to facilitate partnering in research, instruction, community service and production. All these, in collaboration with RI Philippines. However, membership without initiative would be a mere decoration.

The Royal Institution. The RI Singapore (RI) brochure describes it as ”a global, multidisciplinary, professional membership and accrediting institution” aiming “to level the playing field” as “the premier platform for smarter and more effective global networking, connecting education, business, commerce and industries and facilitating collaboration, innovation and perpetual learning for more opportunities, benefits, privileges, global recognition and status.” The more than 222 constituent Royal Institutes, “create boundless opportunities for its members to participate in RI global seminars, congresses, conferences and present and publish research papers in RI International Research Journals of Singapore worldwide.”

The RI and the professions. One would better appreciate the different professions that sustain the quality of human life if one were to know the various fields of professionals and their respective accomplishments that the RI would welcome to membership through “conferment of ranks appropriate to their titles and accomplishments” along with “a globally recognized status.” These include “academicians, architects, artists, businessmen, chief compliance officers, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, dentists, diplomats, doctors, educators, engineers, entrepreneurs, graduates, hoteliers, innovators, intellectuals, inventors, lawyers, leaders, legal advocates, linguists, nurses, paralegals, philanthropists, pioneers, planners, professionals, researchers, scientists, students (professionals furthering studies), surgeons, and therapists.”http://www.ri2020.com/about-us

Membership and grades in the RI Singapore. The RI Singapore’s recognition of professionals of any nationality confers them a rank/grade as well as membership which is by invitation or nomination. “Individual membership grades include: Doctor Fellow, Research Fellow, Senior Fellow, Fellow, Senior Member, Member, Associate Member and Student Member.” Also available are “Lifetime Membership of all Grades.” Companies may also seek “corporate membership” if they offer “training, professional services, businesses, commerce and industries incorporated in any country.” Legally constituted educational institutions in any country may seek an “Accredited Educational Institution (AEI) membership.” Similarly, “all approved educational institutions incorporated in any country are qualified for Strategic Education Partner (SEP) membership.” <http://www.ri2020.com/membership>

RI Singapore- its beginnings and founder. The well-established multi-disciplinary Advanced Technology and Solutions (ATS) Group of companies established in 1969, envisioned the Royal Institution Pte Ltd (200307961C), incorporating it in 2003. It was then registered with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority of Singapore (ACRA). with a wide span of professionals working in multiple industries under its group of companies, the innovations and performance of its professionals have reaped awards and recognition from various public and private sectors in many parts of the world. “These led to the establishment of RI and its more than 222 professional royal institutes in Singapore and in the Philippines.” The RI website says it was the late Professor Dr. Ang Thian Hin, a civil/structural engineer, a Singaporean who rose from the ranks of ATS, who is considered as the founder of RI Singapore. Educated in the UK, as the first ATS & P scholar, he successfully “completed the full cycle of diploma, bachelor, masters, to doctor of philosophy degrees.” Characterized as a man whose passion was service, he shared “his experience and knowledge,” providing “special counseling, assistance, solutions and career guidance to students from developing countries, especially those who wish to explore affordable higher education, employment, business and networking opportunities in other countries.” <http://www.ri2020.com/about-us#founder>

Mission and vision. RI Singapore’s mission is “to give due recognition to the achievements, qualifications, talents and skills of all those who deserve recognition and who want to be distinguished.” It takes upon itself “to continuously provide opportunities to enhance skills, competitive advantage, academic, professional and entrepreneurial status and profiles of RI members.” Its twofold vision is “to be a world-class global multidisciplinary professional membership and accrediting institution to level the playing field and be the premier platform for smarter and more effective global networking, connecting education, business, commerce and industries and facilitating collaboration and perpetual learning for more opportunities, benefits, privileges, due recognition, excellence and status.”http://www.ri2020.com/about-us#founder

RI governance. A Governing Council guides and directs RI plans and programs, supported by an International Advisory Council, assisted by honorary boards comprised of members with extensive professional experience and doctoral and/or postgraduate qualifications. “RI currently has a regional office in the Philippines and liaison officers in Australia, Canada, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Republic of Maldives, Peoples’ Republic of China, UK and USA.” Any professional or organization or industry can communicate online through the RI website <www.ri20 20.comandwww.royalinstitution.com>.

International conference and conferment. And soon that Valentin’s eve, the RI Singapore officials in collaboration with RI Philippines conducted at Rodelsa Hall, Liceo de Cagayan University, the international conference on “Megatrends in Education Business and Industry and Public Administration in the 21st Century and Beyond.” Posters and research on the conference theme were presented. Conferment ceremonies on distinguished professionals from several universities, including President Mariano M. Lerin of Liceo de Cagayan University (as Honorary Fellow) and President Oscar Cabanelez of Bukidnon State University (as Dr. Fellow), of other organizations and industries—as doctor fellows, senior fellows, research fellows, fellows, senior members and members of the RI climaxed one of the many such conferences and conferment ceremonies that RI Singapore holds in various parts of the country in collaboration with RI Philippines. Officiating the ceremonies were RI Singapore President Dr. Athena Georgene Ang, RI Philippines President Dr. Helen Molano, and RI Singapore Chancellor Dr. Samuel M. Salvador, former president, Polytechnic University of the Philippines. Also conferred were Liceo’s VP Academics Dr. Florecilla Cinches (DFRI of Educators), VP for Research, Publication and Extension, Dr. Lesley Lubos (SFRI Biology), Dean of Business and Accountancy Dr. Felsa Labis (FRI of Educators), the Finance Director Edwin delos Santos (FRI of Accountants), Student Personnel Services VP Dr. Edzen Espina (FRI of Xray Technologists) and Dean of Graduate Studies Dr. Ma. Chona Palomares (FRI of Nurses).

