THE SAEM DIFFERENCE: Korean skincare brand arrives in Manila

Heads up, beauty enthusiasts of Manila! That eye-catching EDSA billboard with 13 handsome young men is ready to make good on the promise they’ve been making for the past few months.

Whether you worship at the altar of Korean skincare or you just want to stay fresh-faced in the middle of summer, The SAEM is finally here to be your newest obsession.

Endorsed by popular KPop boy group Seventeen, The SAEM is the latest Korean skincare and cosmetics brand to hit the Philippines, starting with branches at the SM Store at SM Megamall, Mall of Asia, and SM Makati. Next month, nine more in-line stores will simultaneously be opening in various malls across the metro. With these new locations, the company that began as a store in Myeongdong eight years ago now has close to 600 branches in 17 countries.

Fans of skincare and Seventeen have long been anticipating the official arrival of The SAEM, but even for everyone else, there is definitely a lot to get excited about.

If you’re looking for a reason why a BB cushion, toner, or lipstick from The SAEM would be different from any other Korean beauty product out there, start with the name of the brand itself.

Global eco approach

Referring to spring water or fountain in Korean, the word “saem” already marks the products as a source of natural beauty.

But thanks to a “global eco” approach, The SAEM also goes beyond South Korea to delve into beauty secrets from all around the globe. Armed with Korean technology, the brand sets out to find natural ingredients from various places like New Zealand, Iceland, Hawaii, Tahiti, France, and Morocco.

“The SAEM doesn’t just capitalize on eco-friendly branding, but also works to discover the wisdom, customs, and culture of diverse ethnic groups all over the world,” says Mela Fortes, the Philippine brand manager of The SAEM. “These are translated to the nature and science of every product that we have.”

Latest endorsers

One of The SAEM’s more unique and exotic ingredients is the harakeke plant from New Zealand, where the Maori tribes have been using it for a thousand years. Seventeen, the brand ambassadors, are huge fans of the brand’s best-selling Urban Eco Harakeke series. K-Pop fan or not, anyone can definitely see the products’ hydrating and refreshing effect on their clear and bright skin.

Seventeen, a 13-member boy group composed of SCoups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The 8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino, took over as endorsers from other KPop groups Red Velvet and Shinee.

According to the brand, the boys also use Eco Earth Power Clear Sun Stick, Eco Earth Power Green Sun Stick, the SAEM Lip Paint, and Micro Skin Fit Mask Sheets.

Carats, aka fans of Seventeen, would also be pleased to know that Seventeen also has a perfumed hand cream set with a different scent and design featuring each member.

For those who are curious about the scents: Scoups is Blackberry, Jeonghan is Lavender, Joshua is Grapefruit, Jun is Cherry Blossom, Hoshi is Lilac, Wonwoo is Frangipani, Woozi is Rose, DK is Peach, Mingyu is Baby Powder, The8 is Apricot, Seungkwan is Passionfruit, Vernon is Acacia, and Dino is Iris. And like any other product from the brand, each hand cream is made from the best natural ingredients the SAEM can find.

A beauty trip to Nature’s best destinations

Each signature ingredient comes from deep research into its place of origin, so going through The SAEM’s product lines is like taking a beauty trip around the best nature destinations around the world. Like harakeke from NZ, Australia’s traditional Waratah plant also has its own Urban Eco product line. The red flower uses amino acids and sugars reinforce the skin barrier. Aside from waratah extract, the best-selling Essence Lotion from this line alone also utilizes the Australian emu apple, finger lime, and kakadu plum.

North America is also well-represented by echinecea, the medicinal herb used by the Native Americans. This hero ingredient powers the acne-fighting products from the See & Saw A.C. Control line, making it a best seller for those with troubled skin. Meanwhile, the Iceland line promises hydration through mineral water and plants from the Arctic Circle. Other product lines include ingredients like wild ginseng and black bamboo from South Korea, argan oil from Morocco, black pearls from Tahiti, and Chaga mushrooms from the Siberian tundra region.

Beyond skincare, the SAEM also has a lot to offer for makeup junkies. The brand’s famous concealer apparently has Swiss alpine herb extract, the jelly blusher has lotus flower and Damask Rose flower water, and the BB cake is made of hot spring water from the Spau region of Belgium.

With the SAEM’s diversity of ingredients, it’s certainly possible (and way more fun) to pick a product based on the country or continent of its ingredients, rather than the usual way of using skin type or concern as the basis. So when you step into any of the SAEM’s new branches in the Philippines, maybe you can think of it as a special ticket to the most beautiful spots around the world, with nature’s beauty secrets as your souvenir. Bon voyage!

Note: The SAEM will open at Robinson’s Place Manila, Robinson’s Magnolia, Robinson’s Galleria, SM Megamall, SM Aura, Trinoma, UP Town Center, Ayala Vertis North, and Glorietta this May.