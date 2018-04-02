The search is on for ‘Little Stars’ 2018

Over the past twelve years, the SM Little Stars talent competition has become a stepping stone for bigger, better, and brighter things.

Fil-Korean Chun Sa Angella Jung, who was the Girl Grand Winner in 2014, is a mainstay of a kiddie sketch comedy show on mainstream TV; while Nhikzy Vheench Calma, the Boy Grand Winner in 2013, was awarded as WCOPA 2017’s Junior Grand Champion Performer of the World last July 8 in Long Beach, California. Sheena Kirtsten Bentoy, the 2016 Grand Girl Winner, is now a commercial model and is all set to play a well-loved role in Disney’s The Lion King the Musical in March.

Registration for SM Little Stars, a yearly nationwide search for cute, bright and promising kids aged 4 to 7, is now ongoing until June 3 at all SM Supermalls.

On August 3, twenty-six adorable and talented kids will compete in the Grand Finals of SM Little Stars 2018 at SM Mall of Asia Arena Annex Building.

SM Little Stars continues to be a platform for kids to share talents, enhance their personalities, and develop their confidence. The competition not only recognizes the shining and brightest kids, but it also celebrates the start of their journey in becoming stars in the future as they inspire more children to discover their innate talents.

The kids will have the chance to be guided by celebrity mentors and a series of workshops to help develop their talents and boost self-confidence, as well as to encourage them to have fun and make new friends.

Moreover, SM Little Stars offers not only exciting opportunities, but exciting prizes. Over P9.5 million worth of great prizes await the Grand Prize winners (one boy and one girl): a brand- new Chevrolet Trax for each Grand Winner, P200,000 worth of cash and shopping money, a trip to China for two including round-trip tickets, hotel accommodations & tours; and a four year college scholarship grant from National University. Each will also receive P15,000 worth of Toy Kingdom Gift Cards.

The First Runner Up will receive P100,000 worth of cash and shopping money, round- trip tickets to China with hotel accommodations and tours, any 4-year college scholarship grant from National University and P10,000 worth of Toy Kingdom Gift Cards.

The Second and Third Runners Up will get P70,000 and P50,000 worth of cash and shopping money, and P8,000 and P6,000 worth of Toy Kingdom gift cards respectively. Runners up will also each get a five-day and four-night trip to China for two, and any four-year college scholarship grant from National University

This year’s Grand Finals will be hosted by TV Host and personality Robi Domingo, and will have an amazing board of judges who will also act as mentors. These include actress, dancer and influencer Winwyn Marquez; Singer and endorser Sam Concepcion; dance master and national dance icon Mickey Perz and multi-talented actor John Arcilla. They will be choosing the winners based on the following criteria: 40 percent for Star Quality, 20 percent for Personality and 40 percent for Talent.

For full mechanics, download application form at smlittlestars.com.ph.