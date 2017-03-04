Soon-to-arrive musicals ‘West Side Story’ and ‘The Sound Of Music’ to begin ticket pre-sale

Still over the moon with the current run of the beloved musical Wicked, Filipino theater fans are in for not just one but two more treats with the confirmation of West Side Story and The Sound Of Music’s arrival in Manila.

Dubbed as the “Season of Maria,” the award-winning productions—each featuring “Maria” as their leading lady—from their respective London productions on tour will come to Manila for the first time. West Side will premiere on August 10 while The Sound Of Music will premiere on September 27.

A modern take on the Shakespearean tragic love affair Romeo And Juliet, West Side Story follows star-crossed lovers Maria and Tony whose affection for each other blooms while two warring clans fight for their territory in a New York City neighborhood.

Tony is the founding, but currently inactive member, of the Italian gang, Jets while Maria is the newly arrived sister of Bernardo of the Puerto Rican gang, Sharks. Hoping to finally end the violence between the two clans, the two try to intervene but the situation became even more complicated.

The musical premiered in Broadway on 1957 and was adapted onscreen starring Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer, Russ Tamblyn, George Chakiris and Rita Moreno.

The Sound Of Music, on the other hand, is the story of young Austrian woman Maria who was sent to be the governess of retired naval officer Captain Georg von Trapp’s seven children.

Armed with her unwavering enthusiasm and love for music, Maria soon finds harmony in what used to be challenging household.

First seen as a Broadway musical in 1959, the musical later turned into the iconic movie of the same title starring

revered stars Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer.

Both productions will be staged at The Theatre at Solaire Resorts and Casino in Pasay City.

A pre-selling of tickets will begin on Monday. Those who registered on the TicketWorld waitlist will get 10-percent off on tickets while a season special of 20-percent off will be available to those who purchase tickets for both shows.

For complete details, visit www.facebook.com/ConcertusManila.