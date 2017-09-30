Sunday, October 1, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»The Sleeper

    The Sleeper

    0
    By on The Sunday Times Magazine

    He is no balsa wood sleeper,
    His sleep is as heavy as Stonehenge.
    He dreams not of shallow brooks,
    His dream is deeper than the Marianas Trench.
    He tosses and somersaults in bed,
    His sleep is bipolar and is always disturbed.
    He snores, screams and flying kicks,
    His sleeping antics jolt his wife awake.
    He has strange recurring dreams,
    His dream is a Chinese box within a box.
    He dreams he is an insomniac demon
    Wrestling with Morpheus, the god of dreams.
    He is a born-again somnambulist
    And dreams he is a walking nightmare
    Until he falls off the edge of a cliff
    Into the arms of a waking nightmare
    Which lulls him back to sleep.

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.