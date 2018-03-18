The story of my mother’s strength

One of my favorite memories with my mother involves a time when she came home from an event with her friend and she brought me home a lot of Tweety Bird hair clips.

As a child, I was obsessed with Tweety Bird and dreamt of decorating my room with everything Tweety. My mom, barely 40 years old at that time, came home from a bazaar with as many Tweety Bird items as she could afford. My little heart was overwhelmed with joy.

This was during a season of my life when my dad momentarily stopped playing basketball due to an injury and my mom took it upon herself to work alongside my dad on little projects so we could continue going to school.

My young self had no knowledge of what sacrifice it must have been for her to buy me clips instead of other important things but as an adult, those little moments mean so much more because I now have an understanding of what it is like to be a real, breathing human being trying to win in the world.

My parents have always strived to do what they could. Our home, though imperfect, was always filled with love and laughter. And though some seasons may be more difficult than the other, my parents always made sure that we had food on the table and we never missed school.

My mom has been made tough by the situations life has brought her way. Though her stories are not mine to tell, I have learned the essence of being strong from a woman who had no choice but to become one.

At 25, she was left with a choice that would ultimately make her life better and most importantly, safe. During that time, women were not yet applauded for choosing to leave an unsafe home and yet, with all the strength and courage in her (instilled by her Lola Kulot), she took it upon herself to pack her bags and retreat to where was safe.

Today, women are given support for leaving abusive homes and partners but at that time, my mom chose a path that gave her life – literally and figuratively. For a time, she fought to survive the best way she knew how and though it wasn’t perfect, the most important thing is she survived and she won. Albeit with battle wounds and yet she has managed to conquer.

Today, more than ever, it makes me proud of who she is and the life God has blessed her with. It is through my mom’s courage that my brother and I have this life and though she may not know it but I applaud her bravery and her heart to love and to keep trying.

Going through life’s storms has also made my mother empathetic, kind, and compassionate. Most people do not know this about her because all they see is her tough exterior but my mother would gladly give all she had to those in need.

Most of the time it is for entitled people who do not appreciate it, which makes me and my brother mad, but she always reminds us that what we do unto others is what we do unto the Lord and that is the most important thing. People may not appreciate us, she says, but God always sees.

Today, my mom celebrates her 59th birthday with the love of her life, my dad. Together, they built a safe home for my brother and I and together, they told us that we can do anything that we set our minds to.

We did not have a lot growing up but they gave us all we had. Most importantly, they gave us love enough to get through anything the world throws our way. And though we may have had our differences, that love remains.

And so on her birthday, I celebrate her and all she has done. Happy birthday, Mama!

Truly nothing is as wonderful as a mother’s love.