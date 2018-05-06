The story of Tracy and Atreyu Dizon

Tracy Dizon is one of few Filipinos making a difference in the fashion industry abroad. Her designs continue to make waves both locally and abroad. Known to be a quirky streetwear designer and milliner, Tracy’s designs have been seen on Fashion Week Brooklyn and have been appreciated in Japan, Europe, and Vietnam.

But what I related with the most was the story of her relationship with her son. Tracy was first known as “Spunky Momma” when she joined “Project Runway Philippines Season 2.”

She became a mom to Atreyu while she was completing her degree in BS Clothing Technology from the University of the Philippines in Diliman. Tracy reflects on this time in her life, “It was truly life-changing. I lived in ‘Shelter,’ a home for single mothers who caters to troubled pregnancy single mothers in Quezon City. It was a humbling phase for me but there was no other way for me but forward.”

Tracy persevered and completed school, “I managed crazily. I would bring my son with me to school since no one will take care of him and even breastfed him in class.”

It was during these years that Tracy kept her son close to her often leaning on the kindness of classmates to help care for her son. She also occupied herself with inter-school fashion design contests to beef up her resume, “As a single mom, I knew I had to step up so I worked harder to strengthen my resume.”

A warrior in life, Tracy ‘s life brought about another hurdle when her son was diagnosed with brain cancer.

“As a single mom, it was difficult when my son suddenly had a seizure and was found with a brain tumor. I dropped my clientele to be able to focus on taking care of him,” she relates.

Tracy knew that she has overcome hurdles before and will be able to do so again. She focused on the battle in front of her and hoped for the very best.

With the help of kindhearted people, the duo soldiered on and ten months later, her son was healed. His diagnosis was reversed to benign brain tumor and she was on her way to Brooklyn Fashion Week. Tracy says that the journey was never easy, especially since she is a single mom.

Today, Tracy is just happy that her son is healthy and her career as a fashion designer is thriving, “I have been invited for Vancouver Fashion Week and Dubai International Fashion Week and Battle of Designers in Toronto.

These are all wonderful opportunities which I never got in Manila so I am beyond grateful.”

Tracy is proof that with perseverance and hard work, you can win not just locally but abroad as well and that is what makes the Filipino in me proud.

To know more about Tracy, visit www.tracydizon.com.