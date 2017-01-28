The stylist in your pocket

It’s the Miss Universe pageant on Monday and while most of us will never experience our own crowning moment, we do have numerous opportunities to be confidently beautiful with a heart in our day-to day lives.

While some people think that beauty is superficial, the truth is beauty is no longer delegated to just outer beauty. Beauty does go beyond skin deep and these days it’s never quite enough to just be a pretty face ­—one also has to be smart and empowered.

Women today work on creating depth within themselves. They are passionate about things and they busy themselves with things that actually matter to them. This is the reason why many of today’s women are just so busy and more often than not, overlooking taking care of themselves. Shopping used to be a woman’s favorite activity but due to the traffic in the metro, even shopping has to be paused.

This was a big problem for me at the end of 2016. My wardrobe badly needed to be updated but I had no time to visit the mall and actually think of a new style for me. When I was single and before my current post, my style was pretty much “street and bagets” friendly, however, at 28, I needed a more “professional” look but didn’t know where to start or when I had the time to do so.

My problems were solved when I came across Stylist in Pocket on Facebook. Stylist in Pocket is an online service that provides a stylist for anyone anywhere in Metro Manila and Cebu.

The service believes that everyone deserves a stylist at no extra cost. You can ask for their help when you have an event to attend or if you just wanted to reboot your style. All you have to do is log in on their website, answer a survey, and their dedicated staff will be at your doorstep with no pressure to buy the clothes they bring. The team sent to me was amazing especially Blenda and I felt comfortable revamping my wardrobe right from the comforts of my living room.

The Stylist in Pocket team is composed of hip and young stylists who are ready to help anyone in need. Casey Calara, Brand Development Executive of Stylist in Pocket says, “We believe that everyone deserves a stylist but with our busy schedule and horrendous traffic, not everyone has the time of it. We’re a team of passionate stylists with one simple mission – to make you look your best, hassle free, and free of charge.”

She continues to speak of its convenience as well, “ This unique platform allows our clients to either virtually connect with online stylists who can send chosen outfits to them or book personal home visits. The goal of the professional styling team is to help look effortlessly good while eliminating the hassles of shopping.”

Running since August 2016 after months of beta-testing, SIP is both surprised and appreciative of the warm welcome, “We were very pleased to see good acceptance in the local market. We believe it was welcomed warmly because it solved a great pain in the busy lives of many of our clients.”

The team also boasts of truly knowing the client in order to give them the best possible outfits for them, “Each client is unique, not only in their personality and fashion preference but also their histories. These stories surprise us because they’re so complex. One client may want change their definition of casual while a jetsetter might want us to prepare clothes for a trip or even stories of cancer survivors who are shopping for a new chapter in their lives.”

She is quick to share the magic behind each client, “It’s the connection that truly changes things. Our goal is to enable our clients to express themselves their unique personality fashionably. We recommend styles but we don’t want to compromise their personalities.”

For the team, the greatest success is when they bring out the confidence of their clients through new ways to dress that uniquely matches their shape and style despite the fact that sometimes clients are afraid to try something new, “It can be challenging when clients are afraid to try new things but with a little push, they often take the risk and they end up loving it.”

Their services extend beyond women and they have clients of all ages, from men to women, children’s, and even maternity wear, “We want to serve Filipinos all over the country eventually but for now, we are happy with our small start and making a difference in their lives.”

You can get started on your own styling by liking them on Facebook or visiting their website www.stylistinpocket.com.

