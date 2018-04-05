The Superstar is back on the set

PLUS: Ruffa’s girl is now a makeup model

Two years since last appearing the GMA Network soap, “My Little Nanay,” and an ABS-CBN episode of “Maalaala Mo Kaya,” Philippine showbiz’ reigning Superstar Nora Aunor is all set to perform for the cameras anew.

Ate Guy is starring in the new GMA series “Extraordinary Love,” which has completed its, and most likely in the early days of taping as of this writing.

Excited to be cast with the Superstar are young Kapuso stars Mikee Quintos and Klea Pineda, as well as Gardo Versoza, Adrian Alandy, Wendell Ramos, Rochelle Pangilinan, Vanessa del Moral, Enrico Cuenca and Cherie Gil.

A special lady by the name Jo Berry, who describes herself as “differently challenged,” will be introduced in the series as a mother who has two daughters who are fully capable mentally and physically. The show explores how these daughters will accept their mother when they grow up.

Extraordinary Love is directed by Gina Alajar.

* * *

Like mother like daughter. That’s what people say about Ruffa Gutierrez and eldest daughter Lorin who just landed her first endorsement as the new face of a soon to be launched makeup line. The pretty showbiz scion had her pictorial last Monday and Showbuzz was invited to cover the glamorous shoot.

Indeed, Lorin is all grown-up at 14 and ravishingly beautiful. Very excited, she eagerly posed for the cameras, begging the question whether this is her first step in following her mother’s footsteps as an artista.

“Well, I don’t discount the possibility of entering showbiz but it won’t be soon. I want to finish my studies first. What I really want is to finish a course in business in a university in the United States. After I graduate, let us see,” was Lorin’s reply.

Of course, mom Ruffa was in full support of her daughter du­ring the pictorial as she quipped, “I feel like I’m Annabelle Rama!” Ruffa joked.

Turning serious, she said, “Time flies so fast, Lhar. Remember, you were there in LA when Lorin was born. Look at her now, dalaga na. I was telling her nga that you were there documenting her birth. I’m really happy that she grew up to be a very nice girl.”

As expected, many a showbiz folk have been egging Lorin to go the way of beauty pageants just like her mom who went as far as winning a Miss World runner up crown se­veral years bag.

“I haven’t thought about it honestly,” Lorin said again, while her mom explained, “Bata pa kasi siya. Siguro, when she gets older. Ako nga, when I joined Binibini, it was so sudden. I just came from a shoot then they brought me to the screening. I wasn’t really prepared. Sabi lang nila, sa­yang ang tangkad mo, su­mali ka.”

For now, Lorin is just enjoying whatever comes her way one at a time. Clearly grounded, she told Showbuzz she’s just thankful she can bask in her mom’s good name and popularity.

By the way, the latest makeup model on the block will be using Lorin Gutierrez for projects rather than her father Ylmaz’ Bektas last name.

* * *

They’re not together but they look so good as pair. That’s what people say about Derrick Monasterio and Barbie Forteza, now that the former tween stars have transformed into a hunky leading man and a bankable leading lady, respectively.

It’s no wonder then that GMA thought of putting them together as a love team for several series in the first place. And of course, BG Productions International was quick to take the tandem to the big screen with romantic movie “Almost A Love Story.”

“The movie is about love, long distance relationship, cultural adjustments of two young people in love and love for family. It’s really very interesting and many people will be able to relate to the movie for sure,” said Derrick.

“They will even relate to our characters,” added Barbie who plays the role of Baneng. “In the story, my mother is an OFW but hindi naman kami mahirap kaya nakakabili ng gadgets, so may means of communication kami ni Luigi (Derrick). I can really identify in that aspect because I also have a member of the family who is working abroad.”

What makes the movie more interesting is that it was shot in Salento, Italy, a destination still unexplored in Filipino films shot abroad. Director Louie Ignacio made sure he captured Salento’s hidden beauty for audiences to enjoy. “

And of course, Barbie and Derrick’s chemistry sizzle amid the breathtaking backdrop even as they continue to deny they have a special relationship.

“We are just very close; very relaxed pag kami ang magkasama. I’m so comfortable with Derrick that I can tell him anything. Kahit mga pag may period ako, nasasabi ko sa kanya. Wala kaming lihiman. That’s the kind of friendship that we have,” Barbie explained.

“If I were paired with another leading lady in this movie, I think I wouldn’t have been able to act the way I did with Barbie. Kami kasi, nakakapag-ad lib at nagkakasaluhan. We already have that rhythm. I guess that’s the reason why people see that chemistry between us,” Derrick averred.

* * *

SHORTS… The donut store near GMA Network must be very thankful to Kyline Alcantara. Every time she finishes her stint in “Sunday Pinasaya,” she goes to meet her fans there, who bring lots of business to the restaurant to be sure.

Showbuzz is witness to her fans’ devotion who follow Kyline wherever she goes. For the actress, spending time to meet them and have pictures taken are the least she can do.

“They come here from different places. Namasahe sila, nakipagsiksikan. I think it’s but right that I give in to their requests. I also believe that it’s part of my duty as an artista. At least, I am able to make people happy,” said the “Kambal, Karibal” star.

… After joining the “Sikat Ka Kapuso” concerts in New Jersey, USA and in Toronto Canada on April 7 and 8, Alden Richards will extend his stay in New York where he will undergo a rigid acting workshop under respected and famous acting coach Anthony Vincent Bova. Best of luck Alden!