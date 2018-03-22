The time for legalizing divorce has come

AMONG all the countries of the world, with the exception of the Vatican, the Philippines remains the only one where divorce is still outlawed. This is so even as all other predominantly Roman Catholic countries have already written divorce into their laws.

The opposition to divorce is no longer organic, considering that a clear majority, or 54 percent of Filipinos, support its legalization, according to a survey conducted by the Social Weather Station (SWS).

And it is even dishonest, considering that we have legal separation and annulment as existing legal options for those who want to get out of failed marriages.

Human beings are not perfect. We make wrong decisions, and it is theoretically the duty of the state to provide its citizens the full support to enable them to rehabilitate their lives. A failed marriage, especially when the differences are already irreconcilable, becomes a social prison that could have serious consequences not only for the well-being of the adult parents, but more so for the children who are trapped in these failed marriages.

Legal separation, while severing the marriage bond, does not go far enough because it doesn’t allow the separated couple to legally remarry and find their happiness with other partners. It consigns persons whose earlier marriages ended in failure to a perpetual sentence of not being able to spend the rest of their lives with others, with whom the real meaning of marriage as a happy bond can be celebrated and realized.

Annulment is an expensive and long process which only those with the resources can avail of. Furthermore, what it requires is proof that the marriage was void from the very start. This is easy to prove if the contracted marriage turned out to be bigamous or patently illegal. Otherwise, it entails a painful process of one party having to prove that the other is mentally and psychologically incapacitated at the time of marriage. Couples wanting to have their marriage annulled either feign incapacitation, or literally tear each other apart in painful court proceedings where the severed bond that binds them is further stretched when one party accuses the other of insanity, or psychological impairment, or mental instability for an act that for all intents and purposes was done with mutual consent years ago.

Annulment proceedings not only discriminate against the poor and those who do not have the necessary resources. They also legalize feigned insanity and contribute to the further stigmatization of those who genuinely suffer from mental illness. In fact, if we must be honest, using psychological incapacity as a ground for annulment practically renders all marriages contracted out of love as potentially annullable for the simple reason that being in love is a state of psychological impairment in itself. When one is in love, more so if madly, one can easily forget reason.

The House of Representatives has already passed its version of the divorce bill with 134 members voting for it, 57 against and with two abstentions. The grounds for divorce in the House bill include de facto separation for at least five years, legal separation by judicial decree for at least two years, psychological incapacity, gender reassignment surgery, irreconcilable differences and joint petition of spouses.

However, it is expected to encounter strong opposition in the Senate. President Duterte has also expressed his opposition to the bill, citing as his main reason that it will be bad for the welfare of the children, and would be disadvantageous to the women who will no longer be able to file cases against their former husbands should they be neglected. Hence, even if the Senate passes the bill, the President may exercise his veto power, and it remains to be seen if the legalization of divorce has enough supporters in both houses of Congress to override such a veto.

It is ironic that the President would oppose the bill, when he had been through an annulment himself. His fear that legalizing divorce would be disadvantageous to neglected women who may not be able to sue their former husbands can be remedied by a provision in the law itself, where they can be allowed to do so.

The President also expressed his reservations because he is concerned about the plight of the children. Yet, we know that a loveless marriage does not only trap adults, but also inflicts emotional harm on the children from the union.

Besides, the President’s argument about the fate of children of divorced couples is exactly the same plight that awaits those who undergo legal separation or annulment.

There are other factors that cause psychosocial stress for children. The OFW phenomenon, which is supported by the government as a state policy has also caused de facto separations between spouses, and between parents and their children. This has led to failed marriages, dysfunctional families, juvenile delinquency, teenage pregnancies and even drug addiction.

The Roman Catholic Church has consistently opposed the legalization of divorce. Conservatives fear that with the divorce law, there will be a further diminution of the institution of the family, and of society’s moral ground.

However, it is a fallacy that just because divorce is legal, people will run to the nearest court to file petitions for the dissolution of their marriages. For the Church and the religious conservatives to fear this is either an admission that they have not done their job well in instructing the people, or that they have a very low regard for the Filipino’s sense of morals.

The Filipino’s sense of extended family will undoubtedly provide divorcees and their children an organically rooted mechanism to recuperate and survive divorce-related trauma. This is in addition to the legal protection that can be provided for in the law in the form of alimony, child support, visitation arrangements and custody.

It must be emphasized that legalizing divorce is not an attack on the institution of marriage and the family. On the contrary, it simply ensures that marriage remains as a social institution that enables happiness, and not become a legalized social prison that traps families, including children of couples who cannot afford an annulment or whose marriages were contracted as valid unions with mutual consent. It also affords women and men who failed the first time another chance at happiness.