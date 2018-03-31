The time-shifting Iligan folk Christian tradition

ILIGAN CITY: Time shifts for almost everyone every year during Holy Week. This city of almost 400,000 people are predominantly Christian Catholic both in practice and in tradition.

The Catholic Iliganon becomes attuned to the obligations of Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, even if Spanish influence combined with existing folk religious beliefs led to a hybrid form of Christianity.

Foremost among these is the native’s belief in a warrior deity that was incorporated into the symbol and image of Saint Michael the Archangel (Seńor San Miguel) who became the patron saint of Iligan.

Most of the Iligan natives are products of the intermarriage between the Higa-onon hinterland peoples and Visayan migrants brought over by Spanish officers at the start of the Spanish wars against the Moros.

The local migrants were the first paramilitary personnel trained by the Spaniards.

In 1639, Francisco Atienza, the Alcalde Mayor of Caraga, under instructions of Governor General Corcuera traveled to Dansalan (Marawi) with a Spanish army to build a fort.

Dansalan was the last bastion of the Moros in Northern Mindanao. Conquering Dansalan meant ending the Moro war in Northern Mindanao.

The Spanish siege was met with fierce resistance from the Lanao Datus forcing Atienza and his army to retreat and establish the fort in Iligan instead.

Later, a Spanish garrison was established near the Iligan River where the galleons could easily anchor to bring in munitions, supplies, soldiers and religious friars.

Lanao historian Arnold Garbanzos said Iligan became a military stronghold in the 17th century because of the frequent Moro attacks on Iligan and Cagayan de Oro.

The Spaniards established a number of Catholic churches in Iligan too and introduced Christianity.

The Iliganon natives, having found an ally against the Moros, accepted the Spanish Catholic version with less resistance that led to large-scale conversions from their native religion to Christianity.

Mindanao State University historian Mamitua Saber considered Iligan as the largest Christian settlement in the country in the 1600s.

Every year from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday, the people of Iligan express their devotion, fervor and piety in a number of ways, from the scheduled processions to the church visits.

On Maundy Thursday, special altars are set up in the middle of the road at intersections that act like lighted roadblocks. Devotees from different villages trek to these altars to complete the Via Cruces or “Way of the Cross.”

The altars are decorated with a picture of Christ’s passion in front of a large wooden cross with flowers set up at strategic places in Poblacion.

Those responsible for setting up the altars in the purok (subvillage) also conduct vigils in the evening of Thursday until dawn of Good Friday.

The altars are taken out after Good Friday.

The Good Friday evening procession Is the most solemn part of the Holy Week observance. Devotees bring lighted candles, some in native costumes, to join the laymen and priests in a sacred act of faith.

Members of Catholic religious organizations in their uniforms, security personnel, and emergency medics are always part of the long procession.

As the religious lead the procession, the huge crowd stops in every station to say prayers until the final Way of the Cross is completed. The final stop is the Iligan Cathedral.

Come Easter Sunday, no special activities are held, only a series of Holy Masses at the Iligan Cathedral.

There are no standard Easter egg hunts on Sunday. People usually go to the beaches after hearing Mass or go with their families to dine at restaurants.

This year, the city government has sponsored a longboard run contest at the C3 road on Easter Sunday.

To the first-time visitor to Iligan, experiencing the Holy Week tradition is like traveling to another time and place where unique Christian celebrations take place.