Thousands of students in Rizal province now have access to modern, curriculum-based materials thanks to a group of educators who recognized the transformative power of multimedia in today’s education.

August Jamora, former public school teacher and Education Program Supervisor (EPS) in Learning Resource Materials and Development System for the DepEd Schools Division of Rizal Province, personally witnessed students learn better and faster when they had access to Knowledge Channel’s materials to supplement classroom teaching.

A previous study released by the De La Salle University Lasallian Institute for Development and Educational Research in 2015 revealed that students with access to Knowledge Channel were more participative and registered higher achievement scores. They outperformed all other respondents across all grade levels by up to 45 percent.

“The fact that educators themselves have worked to give more students access to our learning materials affirms Knowledge Channel’s role in the transformative power of multimedia learning in education today,” said Rina Lopez Bautista, Knowledge Channel Foundation Inc. president said.

Jamora spearheaded a campaign with the Department of Education to provide as many schools as possible with Knowledge Channel.

“Students today should have access to technology,” said Jamora. “This is an essential in the 21st century. The fact that Knowledge Channel’s various materials are modern and up-to-date, and are aligned with the K to 12 program and curriculum guides of public schools make it a valuable addition to the classroom,” he added.

Jamora and his fellow educators raised funds with the help of the Department of Education, alumni associations, and private institutions to provide students with the learning materials via ABS-CBN TVplus’ digital terrestrial TV technology.

“It was the most cost-efficient way for each school in Rizal to gain access to hundreds of educational multimedia resources at minimal cost,” said Jamora.

ABS-CBN TVplus, ABS-CBN’s digital terrestrial TV technology gives Filipinos access to the most up-to-date news, information, and entertainment without any monthly and installation fee. Among its offerings is Knowledge Channel, which has become a classroom staple in schools across the country.

The 60 schools in the Rizal district that are each equipped with an ABS-CBN TVplus unit are now also able to utilize the educational videos and materials available on Knowledge Channel. Jamora aims to help every public school in Rizal raise funds to be able to have their own multimedia systems.

Moreover, Knowledge Channel will train teachers and principals on how to maximize the use of multimedia in the classroom through LEEP or Learning Effectively through Enhanced and Evidence-based Pedagogies, a teacher training program developed with Dr. Fe Hidalgo, former Secretary of the Department of Education.

Founded in 1999, Knowledge Channel Foundation, Inc. develops K-12 curriculum-based educational videos and makes them accessible on-air through the Knowledge Channel (also on SKY, Destiny, SKY Direct, 130 cable service partners), online, and on YouTube.