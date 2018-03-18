The truth behind China’s agricultural success

First of 2 parts

IFone listens to just a Chinese communist propagandist or official spokesman of Beijing, or a pro-China (and anti-European Union or anti-US and her democratic/open market allies) news person, one will never get the true story on how the world’s most populous (1.3 billion-plus citizens) nation succeeded in its agricultural “miracle” of “uplifting more than 800 million people out of poverty and starvation.”

While it is true that Chairman Mao Zedong ruled and united (since 1949) the once scattered tribes and clans of China “with their own civilization” who suffered under European colonial powers and their own imperial dynasties for centuries, it must also be revealed now that China could not have attained its present world economic standing without the international community’s funds, assistance and knowhow.

The knowhow is important to me because there were two true-blooded global Filipinos who served as international civil servants—and scientists—under the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) more than 45 years ago, with the mindset that no one must be deprived of food, water and life. And I am sure no one will disagree with me, after reading this column today, that all Filipinos must be proud of them.

I am referring to the late Dr. Dioscoro Umali, whom I have known as Chancellor and Dean at UP Los Baños, and later as one of my news sources in Bangkok as FAO Assistant Director-General for Asia and the Pacific Region when I was AP chief correspondent in Thailand.

The other is Dr. Tito Contado who was UP College of Agriculture/UPLB Director of Extension (work) and later Senior Program Officer for FAO’s Agricultural Extension and Education Service in Rome.

Last week, I stumbled on a communication exchange between Dr. Contado and an old mutual friend, Coalition for Agricultural Modernization of the Philippines (CAMP) president Dr. Ben Peczon.

With his permission, I am quoting in full Dr. Contado’s message to Dr. Peczon and what the Philippines, and Asean, can learn from their China experience to push our own national agricultural progress.

This is also relevant for all the 10 Asean member nations because of our commonalities. Instead of individual competition among them, the Asean members’ economic integration should be cemented by the agri-fisheries industrialization for food/water security, geopolitical relations, public health, education, science, economic progress and peace in the region.

Dr. Contado’s message:

“Dear Ben,

“As you ask, here it is. From our (FAO) in China from 1982 to 1995, we can learn many, many things from the Chinese. By 1982, communist China was still poor but they claimed that with the food rationing system no one was hungry of the 1.1 billion people. By then they were proud that although China’s arable land was only 7 percent of the world’s arable land, it was feeding 22 to 25 percent of the world’s population. In 1983 when Minister of Agriculture He Kang came to FAO in Rome, Italy, he asked for FAO’s assistance in providing agricultural extension service to 800 million peasants, 73 percent of China’s labor force then working in farm communes in 2,300 counties of 19 provinces in China.

“(Note that in 1982, Minister He Kang came to FAO to secure assistance in modernizing 10 of their prime agricultural universities to modernize teaching and research in agriculture. Our high-level mission of 7, of which I was the secretary, recommended the first WB loan of $75 million which accelerated the rehabilitation and modernization of agricultural education and research in China.)

“Minister He Kang’s request for assistance from FAO was in the context of Premier Deng Xioping’s four principles for China to move forward (because he noticed that under the communist regime, China’s economy was stalling, no longer moving forward), namely:

1. It does not matter what color the cat is as long as it can catch the mice (it does not matter whether it is communism or capitalism as long as our economy will advance);

2. Open market (from closed market economy to open market economy);

3. Modernization in every aspect of Chinese life; and

4. Responsibility system – from dependence upon the central government to being responsible person or unit of the economy (in agriculture, this is a shift from communal farming where each peasant was just a farm worker following decision/direction from the commune authorities to individual family farm system where each farmer is responsible in planning and making farming decisions).

“Application: To develop in an open market era, agriculture and the rest of the economy must modernize, therefore the farmer (family farmer) must be responsible in modernizing farming for the market, for increased family income and for the country. Minister He Kang said in FAO in 1983: Under the new responsibility system for modernization and for the market, the 800 million peasants will get their individual family farm (by dividing the communal farms into the number of peasants of an average of about 1/2 hectare), will have to make their own farming decisions which they were not doing under the communal farming system. Hence, these 800 million new responsible Chinese farmers need a good agricultural extension service to ensure that the independent/responsible farmer will be able to increase farm production to meet production quota and increase income more than at the communal farming system.

(To be continued tomorrow)

