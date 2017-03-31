The Vigan experience

Nearly all ambassadors posted to the Philippines come here with a bucket list, and the cities of Vigan and Laoag in the province of Ilocos Sur and Norte, respectively, are usually at the top.

On a recent weekend, several ambassadors were able to happily tick off the two cities their list when former Ilocos Sur Former Governor Chavit Singson hosted them in Vigan City.

Apart from taking in the historic sites of one of the eight “wonder cities of the world,” the ambassadors were able to grapple with pythons and pat tigers at the sprawling Baluarte estate of Chavit.

Moreover, a dayside trip to Laoag enabled the ambassadors to visit the museum and the ancestral home of the late President of the Philippine Ferdinand Marcos who is a proud son of Ilocos Norte. All in all, it was an all too short weekend where the ambassadors and their spouses had a glimpse of the northern strongholds of the country. They took back lasting memories that proved it really is more fun in the Philippines.

***

Meanwhile, from good music and art to a healthy dose of the outdoors, concert-goers definitely had a roaring good time at the event grounds of Filinvest City as it recently hosted the Wanderland Music and Arts Festival.

Touted as one of the biggest music and arts festival in the Philippines, this year proved to be even more exciting with an even bigger venue, the three-hectare Filinvest City Event Grounds, to accommodate its three stages — the Wanderland stage, Globe stage, and Jungle stage. With this, Wanderers enjoyed incredible performances from its full line-up of international names and homegrown artists.

Taking the Wanderland stage were The Temper Trap, The Ting Tings, Explosions in the Sky, Yuna, Purity Ring, Honne, Lany, Woodlock, and Up Dharma Down. The crowd came into the wild as acts including Gab and John of Urbandub, Tom’s Story, Fools & Foes, Reese Lansangan, Lola Amour, Banna Harbera, and Mickey Sulit performed at the Jungle stage and Globe stage.

Wanderland is never without its art installations. The jungle-themed festival gave off a colorful vibe as it showcased live art performances from talented muralists and illustrators like Jappy Agoncillo, KFK Collective, Quatro Hapimeel, and Ysabella Lalu.

With performances that took the crowd on a roller coaster ride of emotions that complemented the lush green sceneries of the outdoors, Filinvest City truly became the perfect destination of Wanderland Music and Arts Festival.