The vulnerable children of the Philippines

The death of two small Filipino children in the hands of assassins sent to kill suspected drug users and peddlers is an unfolding tragedy. The shoot-to-kill policy that has claimed the lives of as many as 3,000 people is a descent into hell.

Five-year-old Danica Mae Garcia was shot dead when two men on a motorcycle stopped at the house of Maximo Garcia when he was having lunch with his wife Gemma and their two grandchildren in the village of Mayombo, Dagupan City. They opened fire as he jumped up and ran out the back. Danica, Garcia’s granddaughter, was caught by the hail of bullets. Garcia had three gunshot wounds but he survived and went into hiding.

Garcia had been called to the office of the barangay district official to confess that he was a drug user. But he said he had long stopped using drugs.

Althea Fhem Barbon, four, of Guihulngan, Negros Oriental, died also in a hail of gunfire by police when they opened fire on her father Aldrick Barbon while he was riding his motorcycle. Althea was sitting in front of him. The bullets passed through Aldrick’s body and hit the child. He died and so did Althea. He was listed as a suspected drug seller.

The shoot-to-kill is a policy that has divided the nation. There are those who want the police to uphold the constitutional rights of all and follow the rules on investigation and due process based on evidence. They want human rights respected and the right to life upheld. They want the sanctity of their homes protected. They want their families protected from harm and violence and false charges and abuse of authority. They want a civilized society under the rule of law. They want their constitutional rights to be honored.

There are those who support a shoot-to-kill policy where no evidence of a crime is needed to mark or shoot dead a suspect. No warrant or proof of guilt or innocence needed. All suspects are judged guilty by being on the drug list. The drug list is a call to action by paid assassins, police and the military.

Local district officials and law enforcers draw up their lists based mostly on hearsay. It is like the age of the inquisition. You will be called to confess your crime and sign a paper, that is your death warrant and you must accept the punishment. No trial needed. Such a policy has left everybody vulnerable, anyone can be listed as a suspect and marked for death.

The door is open for those with a grudge or an evil purpose against their rival, enemy or competitor. Vigilante killers can shoot people and leave a placard with the words, “I am a pusher.” There will be no questions asked, no investigation. Case closed before it is opened.

It is a policy that has put the power of hearsay and the dubious list of suspects in the place of hard evidence. It has bypassed the rule of law and entered the realm of lawlessness. The gun has replaced the courtroom and the balance of right and wrong. There is no need to listen to the pleas of innocence or recognize the truth. Gone is the plea of guilty or not guilty, the presentation of evidence and the rebuttal. There is no place for reasonable doubt. There is no need for the passing of just judgment. It has already been made once your name is listed. A sentence is handed with a nod and a promise of payment and the motorbike killers target their quarry. Such is the process of extrajudicial execution.

While the attention of government is apparently focused on the war on drugs, crimes against children is increasing. The abduction of children by human traffickers who take them from their villages and pick them up on the streets and sell them to sex bars and brothels goes on.

This is not new. It is the cruel sex slavery that is common in the Philippines. I has been going on for 50 years. The rights of the children and youth are being violated daily in a slow, spiritual death and at times by physical death as the use of illegal drugs and HIV-AIDS spread among the enslaved young sex workers. The new danger of the Zika virus being passed by sexual transmission is also present.

The sex industry runs on illegal drugs. Shabu and other drugs are available in sex bars and brothels to elate the customers and keep the young girls docile and submissive. It is a business that is not a target of the war on illegal drugs. The girls are victims and can be rescued by the authorities, helped recover and testify against the operators and pushers. Justice will be done under the rule of law and not the rule of violence and the gun.

