The waning of the politics of hate as a personal epiphany

I HAVE been taken to task for using the first person in many of my past columns. My critics have taken this against me, accusing me of being too self-absorbed. Most people cannot understand that it is in fact a conscious effort to take control of my own human agency. For them, it is simply an arrogant stance of inflicting my worldview on people who read me, as if my columns are not in themselves the embodiment of my worldview.

In any case, I tried not to use the first person, and stopped inserting my own personal experiences in my columns, if only to deny those who see me as a self-centered person any reason not to read me. After all, it is easier to adjust my prose and do away with the “I,” than to give a lecture on praxis, ontology and agency politics.

But on this period of Lent, as we await Easter where we celebrate the risen Christ after his crucifixion, I would have to locate myself in my text once again, if only to personalize what I see as my own rising from the dead from a politics of hate that has almost consumed me.

After all, my faith is something that I have always held deeply as a personal matter.

Allow me to confess that I am not a very good Catholic. Most of my political views run contrary to the position of the Catholic Church. I support divorce and same-sex marriage. I support reproductive health. While I am cognizant of human rights, I am not comfortable with how the Church has conflated it with yellow politics to a point that it became selective. I decry hypocrisy, a trait that I often see among the overly religious.

I no longer regularly attend mass, ever since a priest called me an agent of the devil in his sermon as he harangued those who supported the reproductive health law. I could not see myself remaining spiritually whole celebrating the virtues that Christ instructed us when He took in Mary Magdalene while allowing men acting as His representatives to condemn me, treating me as an enemy of God, just because I took it upon myself to celebrate women’s power to make choices over their own bodies.

I celebrate my faith no longer within the ambit of institutionalized rituals or a politicized church, but in the everyday, the ordinary, as I continue to live Jesus in my heart, in how I deal with life’s challenges.

I must confess that engaging politics through social media has become both my Gethsemane and my Golgotha. The experience has tested my resolve to remain true to myself. After all, it is in social media where I was betrayed and crucified.

It is so easy to be sucked into the abyss of hatred, and to relish the popularity that is measured by every like and share registered in each of my posts. It is intoxicating to see the number of my followers soar to six digits, and to have the power to influence people, and to be treated like a demigod. That is the temptation of fame, and the power that comes with it.

But the price I have paid may also be as steep. It is less the intrigues and the backstabbing, but more how much of me I was losing as I let go of my principles, if only to get even and play the game that others are just too comfortable playing.

Social media has indeed become the domain that tested my authenticity as an organic Christian whose faith resides not in doctrines and rituals, but in how I live my life as I fight for those who and what I believe are worth fighting for. There was a moment as I looked at myself in the mirror that I realized that lines are being added to my face, and sins are being added to the debit side of my moral and ethical ledger. I was waging petty battles, spending so much precious time posting petty retorts, effectively losing myself in the process, and losing my focus on those things that matter most.

Social media is where I was betrayed. It is also where I was crucified. But because I have my faith, one that is tested not by any ritualistic coherence, but by my own commitment to be authentic to what the University of the Philippines exhorted me, that I should serve the people, and what the De La Salle University has ingrained in me, that I should teach minds, touch hearts and transform lives. The latter also gave me the opportunity to pick up the pieces from my assaulted ego and refocus. And this is to serve the people, because I believe that serving them and fighting for them is also serving and fighting for what Jesus Christ has instructed us to do.

Now, whenever I see posts that attack me, either directly or tangentially, I just let it go and shrug it off. I watch with amusement at the ongoing battles between and among bloggers in social media and would remind myself not to go there again.

This is also the reason why it is easier for me to make critical commentaries by taking the unpopular side on issues. I took up the cudgels for science on the issue of Dengvaxia, even if it meant being attacked as being in the payroll of Sanofi. I continue to call out the President and other public officials when necessary, even if it means being suspected of being a yellow. I just ignore all these as a small price I have to pay simply because there are higher battles we have to wage, and there will be a higher price to pay if we don’t wage those battles.

It is glorifying that I can personally sense the waning of the politics of hate in social media. It may just be a matter of perception, and that perhaps it is just because now I see things using a different lens. But on my end, it is enough that I am no longer consumed by it. That is one less hatred that the world will have to deal with.