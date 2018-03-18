The weekend’s hot trending topics

Liz Uy is a mom. Fashion stylist and celebrity Liz Uy shocked Instagram on Friday when she posted a photo cradling a cute toddler. Simply captioned, “Xavi” Uy admitted to Preview.ph that the little boy is her first child.

Xavi, short of Xavier, in return was welcomed by 100,000 likes and 2,500 welcome messages as of press time, most notable of which came from his mom’s celebrity clients like Anne Curtis (“I miss you Xavi”), Georgina Wilson (“I love this so much”) and 2015 Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach (“Xavi looks adorable”).

Kiana Valenciano cries foul. Singer-model Kiana Valenciano was so excited to walk the “Art Hearts Fashion” show in Los Angeles early last week but on the eve of her supposed stint, Gary Valenciano’s daughter together with Miss Earth 2014 Jamie Herrell, and five other Filipino models were turned away.

In an Instagram post, the singer’s mom Angeli detailed that her daughter’s group was “rejected with an announcement that ‘No Filipinas will walk’.”

Separately, Kiana cried foul over the incident and wrote on her Instagram account, “What happened here in LA was unfortunate and unexpected… To anyone who thinks that racism is dead, you are wrong. I’ve learned so much from this experience and one important lesson is to stand up for what is right, in the right way.”

Dolphy’s son dies. Former actor and the late “Comedy King” Dolphy’s son, Rolly Quizon passed away on Thursday. Zsa Zsa Padilla, who was Dolphy’s partner for more than 20 years, confirmed the news.

Earlier reports stated that Quizon collapsed in a supermarket in Quezon City days before. He was immediately rushed to Capitol Medical Center but never regained consciousness.

Quizon’s passing was the second death to have occurred in Dolphy’s surviving brood in less than a week. His half brother Dino also passed away six days prior.