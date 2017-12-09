The world’s smallest lily has been stolen from Kew Gardens in a delicate operation by green-fingered thieves.

—London Evening Standard

No bigger than a quid,

The brown pupil

Of the core lidded

With yellow filaments,

White petals and,

As if by afterthought,

Shadowed with flat,

Almost circular leaves

Whose ridiculous plain-

Ness made evident

The small but elaborate

Seeing, the one eye

In direct correspondence

With God’s, the flower

Must have been plucked

With a pair of tweezers—

Or foregoing delicacy,

Yanked from its roots

In a single tug—careful

Not to damage the form

Which science had

Been tapped to propagate

Since the species, used

To temperate waters only,

No longer thrives

In the wild. Stolen by one

In his casual stroll

In the greenhouse

At the Kew, what fevered

His thieving hand

To pocket the world’s

Smallest lily like loose

Change? What delight

In the new owner

As he gazed? Violated

In its state of shame

Of having been cultivated,

Halted in its possibility

Of reproduction,

It must have offered

A state of pure hate

Without once blinking

Until rot ate it

From the center

And spread outward

To the lash-fine tips

Or, simply, drawn

A blank, like a grownup

Asked by a child

If God in His heaven

Really looks out

For the little ones.