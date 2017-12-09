Saturday, December 9, 2017
    Theft

    The Sunday Times Magazine

    The world’s smallest lily has been stolen from Kew Gardens in a delicate operation by green-fingered thieves.
    —London Evening Standard

    No bigger than a quid,
    The brown pupil

    Of the core lidded
    With yellow filaments,

    White petals and,
    As if by afterthought,


    Shadowed with flat,
    Almost circular leaves

    Whose ridiculous plain-
    Ness made evident

    The small but elaborate
    Seeing, the one eye

    In direct correspondence
    With God’s, the flower

    Must have been plucked
    With a pair of tweezers—

    Or foregoing delicacy,
    Yanked from its roots

    In a single tug—careful
    Not to damage the form

    Which science had
    Been tapped to propagate

    Since the species, used
    To temperate waters only,

    No longer thrives
    In the wild. Stolen by one

    In his casual stroll
    In the greenhouse

    At the Kew, what fevered
    His thieving hand

    To pocket the world’s
    Smallest lily like loose

    Change? What delight
    In the new owner

    As he gazed? Violated
    In its state of shame

    Of having been cultivated,
    Halted in its possibility

    Of reproduction,
    It must have offered

    A state of pure hate
    Without once blinking

    Until rot ate it
    From the center

    And spread outward
    To the lash-fine tips

    Or, simply, drawn
    A blank, like a grownup

    Asked by a child
    If God in His heaven

    Really looks out
    For the little ones.

