The world’s smallest lily has been stolen from Kew Gardens in a delicate operation by green-fingered thieves.
—London Evening Standard
No bigger than a quid,
The brown pupil
Of the core lidded
With yellow filaments,
White petals and,
As if by afterthought,
Shadowed with flat,
Almost circular leaves
Whose ridiculous plain-
Ness made evident
The small but elaborate
Seeing, the one eye
In direct correspondence
With God’s, the flower
Must have been plucked
With a pair of tweezers—
Or foregoing delicacy,
Yanked from its roots
In a single tug—careful
Not to damage the form
Which science had
Been tapped to propagate
Since the species, used
To temperate waters only,
No longer thrives
In the wild. Stolen by one
In his casual stroll
In the greenhouse
At the Kew, what fevered
His thieving hand
To pocket the world’s
Smallest lily like loose
Change? What delight
In the new owner
As he gazed? Violated
In its state of shame
Of having been cultivated,
Halted in its possibility
Of reproduction,
It must have offered
A state of pure hate
Without once blinking
Until rot ate it
From the center
And spread outward
To the lash-fine tips
Or, simply, drawn
A blank, like a grownup
Asked by a child
If God in His heaven
Really looks out
For the little ones.
Please follow our commenting guidelines.