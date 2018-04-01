Theme for Heritage Month announced

Pursuant to Presidential Proclamation No. 439 s. 2003, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts spearheads the celebration of National Heritage Month (NHM) for the whole month of May. The nationwide celebration is in recognition of the need to create among the people a consciousness, respect, and love for the legacies of Filipino cultural history.

As the leading agency in promoting culture and arts in the Philippines, NCCA, through the Sub commission on Cultural Heritage (SCH), leads the celebration of NHM 2018 with the theme “Pambansang Pagkakaisa Para sa Pamana” (National Unity for Heritage) to highlight the unifying force of a common heritage as a nation and underscore the need for national unity to ensure that such heritage is preserved for the enjoyment of future generations.

The NHM Opening Ceremonies will be held in SM City Davao on May 2 and will include cultural performances and commemorative messages from Mayor Sara Duterte of Davao City and Fr. Harold Ll. Rentoria, SCH Commissioner. In honor of the said event, the official NHM stamp launching with representatives from the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) will also be part of the ceremony.

Partnering with NCCA for the said celebration is the Filipinas Heritage Festivals Inc., led by its President, Armita Rufino, and Financial Officer Araceli Salas. FHFI will be conducting an array of cultural activities such as Philippine games; exhibits regarding heritage conservation, preservation, and development; and youth forums in the cities of Taguig, Davao, Tuguegarao, Cabanatuan, and the Province of Aklan.

NCCA engages cultural agencies, government offices, and private institutions to partake in 2018 NHM celebration. Interested parties may submit their activities in relation to the event which will be included in the NHM Calendar of Activities. These may include, but are not limited to, heritage-related tours, lecture demonstrations, conferences, exhibits, online advocacies, and clean up drives in declared cultural and historical sites, which aim to increase public awareness on the value of cultural heritage and its role in shaping the Filipino identity.