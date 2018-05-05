There are other victims that need rescuing

THE recent operation to rescue distressed overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Kuwait is being justified as a necessary course of action that we had to take to protect the rights of our citizens. It is seen as a duty, made even more compelling because we openly send these OFWs to situations where their lives could be put at risk.

It is easy to see how OFWs make sacrifices to put food on the table, send their children to school, and to care for the health and welfare of their loved ones. Thus, it may have appeared that the OFW phenomenon is largely an option taken by families in economic distress. But from being just a livelihood option for financially challenged households, this phenomenon was transformed into an official state policy to help a financially challenged economy.

The OFW phenomenon began sometime in 1974. In 2015, after four decades, the number of OFWs had grown to about 2.4 million. The phenomenal growth is not simply an indication that more people found it hard to find employment in the country, or that more jobs opened up abroad for them. It is also because sending workers to foreign lands has become an official state policy, with our OFWs becoming a prime export commodity that brought foreign exchange into our national coffers. In 2016, the country earned about $26.9 billion in remittances from OFWs. By the end of 2017, this further grew by 4.3 percent to $28.1 billion.

But the OFW largesse also came with a steep cost. We have well documented cases of abuses committed against our OFWs which in many instances led to their deaths. The most recent one was that of Joanna Demafelis whose lifeless body was found stuffed inside a freezer after being brutally murdered by her employers in Kuwait.

Thus, institutional structures and processes were installed to take care of the interests of this significant sector of our economy. Republic Act 10801 was enacted in 2015 to strengthen the operations of the Overseas Worker’s Welfare Administration (OWWA) which is an attached agency of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE). Also attached to DOLE is the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA). The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has an Office for Migrant Workers Affairs (OMWA).

Indeed, the state has a duty to protect and safeguard the interests, rights and welfare of our OFWs. The so-called rescue operation of distressed OFWs in Kuwait is now being justified by Foreign Secretary Alan Cayetano as a matter of national interest and duty, even if on its face it was a blatant violation of diplomatic protocol and a transgression of the sovereign rights of Kuwait under the Vienna Convention. And indeed, one can see that this was the least we could do after making it our national policy to send them to a country whose prevailing social practices, such as the kafala system, may in fact expose our OFWs to risk.

After all, we popularly represent our OFWs as heroes. We call them as such because we send them to earn for us foreign exchange, notwithstanding the risks that some of them will have to face. Every OFW departure from our airports is akin to sending a warrior to a foreign land to fight for our economy.

Hence, it may indeed be a matter of duty for the state to do all it can to secure for these “warriors” for our economy a safe “tour of duty.” Except that in this case, what would have been a justifiable cause was undermined by the unexplainable idiocy of uploading a video in social media of the so-called rescue.

But there is another side of the OFW phenomenon that we do not seem to take notice of but is just as damaging.

A study entitled “Migration and Filipino Children Left Behind” has found that roughly one out of four Filipino children are left behind, mostly by their OFW parents. The study revealed that the OFW phenomenon has inflicted untold damage on the psychological development of these children. Not even the material benefits of new gadgets, clothes and gifts that OFW parents send their children can compensate for the feeling of abandonment they endure. And equally painful is that we expect the children to understand these. We teach them to look at material things as enough to take the place of the warmth of an embrace, or that the glow in the face of a proud parent celebrating a graduation is just as good as one seen in the glowing screen of a new mobile device.

In addition to a distorted notion of values towards materialistic goals, the study also found that OFW children are much more likely to encounter gender identity issues, more likely to be physically and sexually abused, more likely to be rebellious against parental and even state authority, and more prone to delinquent behavior, and the use of drugs and alcohol. Indeed, a closer perusal of the youth involved in drug trade, including those that have fallen victim to the drug war, reveal a significant number having at least one OFW parent.

But it is not only the children that suffer. In situations where the male spouse is left behind, the effect of being demasculinized may lead to male adult alcoholism, substance abuse, incidences of violence against children and even incestuous rape.

In the end, the social and moral fabric of the Filipino family is sundered. It is ironic that people go abroad to further the interest of their loved ones, only to return to a house that is no longer a home and a family that is no longer a functioning unit.

It is alarming that this social malaise caused by our policy of deploying our citizens abroad to earn for our economy is mainly ignored. We do not even have statistics on the prevalence of the social problems of the families that OFWs leave behind. There is a dearth of social programs deliberately designed to address the unique needs of children of OFWs. And there are no teams sent to rescue these children from harm, even as some of them are felled by bullets for being involved in drugs or living a life of crime, which for all intents and purposes may have been an outcome of the lack of proper guidance and nurturing by absent OFW parents.