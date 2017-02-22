Thermaltake unveils gaming chair with ‘anti-fatigue’ design

TAIWAN gaming company Thermaltake recently launched its GT Series professional gaming chair to international media during a showcase of Taiwan Excellence brands.

The company said the GT Series is designed to provide aesthetics and comfort to e-sports players and is built with an anti-fatigue design and materials of high quality to suit both gaming and comfort needs.

Thermaltake, a leading brand in the PC DIY (do it yourself) market, said the GT Series consists of a headrest pillow for additional neck support, and vertical and depth adjustment lumbar support.

It also has a 4D adjustable armrest support and a form-fit free movement design. The chair has an adjustable back that can be adjusted up to 160 degrees for optimal sitting position during general and gaming use.

“We have spent a great many hours on research and development, and as avid gamers ourselves, we know all too well the required combinations of comfort, durability and need for functionality that our gaming chairs require,” Thermaltake said in a statement.