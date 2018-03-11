These famous women mean business

You think women would’ve had it easier by now. But Hollywood—the oldest film industry in the world—just decided it’s #TimesUp for white male predators and even the super power that is the United States failed to elect their first female president. The extra effort women put in to be recognized, to matter, to belong in male-dominated fields of entertainment, politics and business remains a mandatory even when moving from point A to point B.

If there’s a platform that gives equal voice to everyone regardless of gender and background, it’s social media. Yes, by its nature, it gets abused all the time but there’s a good side to it being an open, global platform.

During Go Negosyo’s 10th Filipina Entrepreneurship Summit held at the World Trade Center last March 6 in celebration of Women’s Month, thriving Filipina boss girls shared how technology and social media helped them scale the business ladder.

Actress Anne Curtis Smith-Heussaff, co-founder and Creative Director of BLK Cosmetics and model Georgina Wilson-Burnand, co-founder and Marketing Director of Sunnies Studios made use of modern marketing reach via social media not just to promote their products but also directly communicate with consumers.

“When we were first conceptualizing BLK cosmetics, I didn’t want to be the face [of the business]. I want to be at the backhand of it. But when we were talking to our partners, they were like, ‘So we’ll have to spend [for an influencer or endorser]. The reach of social media is still [tantamount]to instant marketing.’ That’s how we decided, ‘Ok let me test it.’ I just tweeted, ‘If I were to open my own cosmetic line, are you going to buy my make-up product?’ Then the replies on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram were like, ‘Yes! Yes! Yes,’” said Anne.

She compared it to online selling, “It’s as if I’m an online seller on Instagram that asks you to buy what I’m selling.

But the feedbacks and communication are instant. All of our buyers, they take our lipsticks with them when they travel. They use our hashtag. We see BLK travels around the world so it’s really instant marketing. It also helps us know where BLK isn’t available yet so that becomes our next target.”

Experience, still the best teacher

Georgina also appreciates instant customer experience via social media. “It’s easy to find out which colors the market prefers, down to the case of the sunglasses. There’s the opportunity to reply to feedbacks in real time so it saves us time and resources trying to figure out what works for our consumers. I value school but experience is really the best teacher,” she said.

The model/TV host recalled building Sunnies Studios from the ground up. “I remember opening our first store at SM Mall of Asia and I was really the one sweeping the floor and arranging the glasses. I studied business but the things I learned from the five years immersed in this taught me so much more.”

Prominent female business personalities also attended the summit like Vice Chair of SM Investment Corp. Tessie Sy-Coson, CEO of Belo Medical Group Group Dr. Vicki Belo, Chairman and Co-Founder of Teach for the Philippines Lizzie Eder Zobel, CEO of Uratex Natividad Cheng, Co-Founder and CEO of Teach for the Philippines Clarissa Delgado, and 15th Citi Micro-entrepreneur of the Year and Owner of Pili Nuts & Pili Oil Production Merle Arnaldo-Paete.

Attended by 15,000 participants composed of women in business, students and advocates, the Summit is spearheaded by Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo Founder Joey Concepcion, who summed up the event by saying, “We honor all Filipina entrepreneurs for their passion and perseverance contributing to the country’s growth towards prosperity for all.”