Things to consider when buying a camera phone

We have become a nation of photographers since smartphone manufacturers decided that cameras will be mobile phone’s main feature. Seriously, how much of those concert videos do we actually play back after we’ve “watched” the shows live? But we drain our smartphone’s memory anyway by shooting and recording as much as we could.

Photo and video editing apps are constantly feeding our photographer senses. I remember, a writer friend once told me that he uses five filter apps before posting one photo. One app is not enough. You have to mix and match the effects you get from different photo apps.

But before you get to explore and experiment on your images, you need that phone with a good camera. Here are some things to consider when buying a smartphone meant to document the best moments of life.

Don’t compromise the front camera. This is why Oppo is marketing itself as a selfie camera phone. While you research on the best rear cameras, don’t forget the one that takes all those selfies and groufies. Specs for front camera are just as important as the features of your main phone camera. If you plan to use your phone for vlogging then going for a good front cam is a must because you’re bound to include yourself in most of the videos. For

Aperture over Megapixel. The megapixels actually don’t matter as much as aperture because wider aperture allows more light. This means wider lenses the lower your f-stop numbers are. This accommodates better photos particularly in low light shots. Smartphone users are usually more interested in the number tagged near the lenses of the phone’s camera when they should be looking at aperture for better shots. The “f-stop” or “f-value” is the ratio of the focal length to the lens opening’s diameter. Megapixels only matter if you are printing the photos. So if you are using your phone as a camera for print media coverage and billboards, then your should pay attention to the MP.

Dual lens upgrade that matter. Dual lens feature does not necessarily mean you get better photos with depth-of-field effects. Some cameras let you use dual lens for better images like the Note 8 and iPhone X. What you should watch out for are cameras with “dual lens” but you can only use one at a time or just a chance to switch from standard to wide-angle lens when dual lens function should render your shots better depth-of-field effects.

Try the service units. Take photos from those display units before you decide on which device to purchase.

Compare the images. Smartphones are today’s most personal tech possessions. Our phones reflect our personalities in so many ways. Something as advanced and personal as your dream smartphone is automatically on the expensive side so might as well try using those units you see inside flagship stores. Your usage comfort will definitely help you decide on which phone camera to go for.

If budget is not a concern, consider the following smartphones, iPhone X or the 8 models, Samsung Note 8 or the latest S9 phones, the Google Pixel 2XL, and the Huawei P20 Pro.

(The author is a former broadsheet entertainment and lifestyle reporter and section editor for an entertainment magazine before crossing over to corporate and marketing PR.)