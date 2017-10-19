THINK PINK

Crimson Hotel Filinvest City

If it’s October, then it’s National Breast Cancer Awareness month. Getting into the spirit, Crimson Hotel Filinvest City teamed up with the Project Pink Support Group to promote the “Passionately Pink” campaign which seeks to spread word about this disease that affects one in every 13 Filipinas. Hotel employees have these past weeks been wearing pink to further the cause, while “Bloom in Pink” room packages have been made available with various perks such as the Pretty in Pink Afternoon Tea and a Pink Surprise Treat among others. A percent of the sales will go to the Breast Cancer endeavor.

For more details, call +63 2 863 2222 or go to www.crimsonhotel.com/manila.