Thinking pink with I Can Serve

The month of October is internationally acknowledged as Breast Cancer Awareness month. Several establishments and organizations celebrate it to create consciousness especially among women. One such establishment was SM.

SM Woman honored the members of I Can Serve Foundation and Bosom Buddies at #SMWomanThinkPink—a fun-filled shopping afternoon at SM Makati.

The get-together started with snacks, a short program, and photo sessions, capped off with an exciting shopping experience complete with stylists from the retail giant to assist guests with their personal picks. Bunny Rano of Bosom Buddies and Irene Tumaob of I Can Serve Foundation happily thanked SM Woman for the wonderful treat.

(From left) SM Woman Senior Digital Marketing Manager Erin Torrejon; Bosom Buddies’ Linda Panutat and Bunny Rano; SM Woman SVP Jo Dy Juanco; and ICanServe Foundation’s Irene Tumaob Leonida Severino and Emily Pagayonan Susan Sy, Gloria Chua and Linda Yu Edith Esguerra and DulceVergara Grace Lao and Aileen de Guzman SM Woman stylists: Pretzel Gloria, Criss Ahumada, Jetter Gasapo, Jackielou Llames and Jhon Ongue

Meanwhile, another new destination we are looking forward to is the Crimson Resort and Spa Boracay, which is making its mark even before its opening in early 2018.

The third Crimson property to open in the Philippines, the resort sprawls across 30,000 square-feet of Tropical Island. The property has been highly curated with each area showcasing what the Crimson brand stands for—bold style and undeniable passion, rich in culture and design, while keeping the value of Filipino hospitality.

Claiming its space as Station Zero, an exclusive location with undisturbed white sand beach, Crimson Boracay offers the ultimate island resort experience from inside out.

Its partners WATG and Wimberly Interiors have created a distinct style specific to the property—a combination of contemporary architecture, natural landscape and interior design that complements the local Filipino setting.

“Appealing to a variety of travelers, the hotel boasts a youthful, inviting ambience that encourages guests to explore barefoot island lifestyle,” says Christine McGinnis, associate vice president of Wimberly Interiors.

The sea arrival injects the guest’s journey with stunning sea-to-land views of the hotel, providing both exclusive access and a luxurious overwater experience.

The resort features one Presidential Villa, 22 villas each with its own plunge pool, 72 one-bedroom suites, 97 Deluxe Rooms, Saffron Café all-day dining restaurant, Mosaic Latin American Steakhouse, pool bar, grand ballroom, The Pavilion, meeting room, Crimzone Kids’ Club, three swimming pools, a Fitness Center and the famed Azure Beach Club and Aum Spa.

We will surely check this one out!