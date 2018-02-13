The thinking production system easily defeats Six Sigma

WE are amused at the popular saying that’s often attributed to Mark Twain: “If your only tool is a hammer then every problem looks like a nail.” That means you may need a carpenter to do it. But not anymore. You just have to find another person capable of using the hammer without accidentally hitting his finger or bending the nail, whichever comes first.

Take the case of Six Sigma. Why do we give too much credit to people with macho belts as if they’re rocket scientists? I’m not saying that Six Sigma and the Black Belts are useless. What I’m saying is that, not all workplace problems can be solved by Six Sigma, which, according to Mark Deluzio, is a “problem-solving tool,” compared with Lean as a “problem-solving toolbox.”

In fact, you don’t need Six Sigma when the available solution is easy, simple, and practical as everyone’s common sense. To put it in the extreme – why use a flame-thrower to kill a pesky fly, when all you need is a swatter?

“Most waste-related company problems can be solved by using simple Lean tools. Six Sigma is appropriate for 5 percent to 10 percent of defect reduction challenges. Lean is easier to learn, easier to deploy, and is faster and lower-cost than Six Sigma. Lean principles and techniques can be used by every employee. Lean encourages input from all people in the organization. That’s not the case with Six Sigma, which requires highly-trained specialists,” says Deluzio in his 2016 book Turn Waste into Wealth: How to Find Cash in Every Corner of the Company.

Kaizen and Lean are generic terms used by the Japanese and western managers, respectively, while the Thinking Production System, aka Toyota Production System, is known as its famous, branded version.

Six Sigma became popular due to Jack Welch’s prominence in the American business community of yesteryears, until sometime when “Six Sigma gained a reputation it does not deserve. Six Sigma practitioners use data to make decisions on how to minimize process variation…(and therefore) requires extensive training in statistics and data analysis. (Further) Six Sigma is expensive and requires a lot of problem-solving time, often six to nine months per project,” claims Deluzio.

“Six Sigma is the classic hammer that sees every problem as a nail.” Now, do you ever wonder why some operatives append the term “Lean” to “Six Sigma” to come up with a new brand like “Lean Six Sigma” to deodorize the latter term?

I’m not surprised. Recently, I’ve been getting a lot of deals on my Kaizen Blitz program from people and organizations that have paid handsome amounts to some alleged Black Belts, but only to be disappointed with Six Sigma. I don’t blame them. But to soften the impact of the possible loss of trust by top management to the middle executives who strongly recommended Six Sigma, I would often say:

“Let’s build on what you gained out of Six Sigma or whatever is left of it. Don’t throw the baby out with the bath water.” The point of this approach is not to create another form of waste in Six Sigma. That’s the easiest way to solve problems. But since one has already spent a sizeable amount for it, then let’s pick up the crumbs and prepare for the rebirth of the phoenix.

Thus, I want to suggest that our customers first try the Kaizen Blitz approach to reduce, if not eliminate, wastes in any organization, regardless of whether you’re from the manufacturing or service sectors. If you’re not yet convinced, learn from this story: “During the heat of the space race in the 1960s, NASA quickly discovered that ballpoint pens would not work in the zero gravity confines of its space capsules. After considerable research and development, the Astronaut Pen was developed at a cost of $1 million.

“The pen worked in zero gravity, upside down, underwater, on almost any surface including glass and also enjoyed some modest success as a novelty item back here on earth. On the other hand, the Soviet Union, when faced with the same problem, used a pencil.”

That’s not all. Read on. There’s a toothpaste factory with a major integrity concern. At times, they shipped empty boxes without the tube inside that are sent promptly to customers and distributors, who complain that the factory is cheating on them. Understanding the problem, the CEO assembled his department heads and decided they hire an external consultant to resolve the issue.

Four months later, the consultant recommended a fantastic solution – a high-precision scale worth $8 million that would sound a bell and flash red lights whenever a toothpaste box weighed less than it should. Immediately, the expensive scale was installed and as expected it ran smoothly as expected.

As soon as the expensive scale detected an empty toothpaste box, it would automatically stop the line, and the dutiful workers walk over into it to remove the defective pack, and then, press another button to restart the line.

The management was pleased with this development. There were no more empty boxes being shipped out to customers. The CEO beamed with pride and told his management team the $8 million price of the scale was worth it.

He read the production report of the past three weeks showing the scale’s performance was consistent with the projection of the external consultant. The production line prevented around one thousand empty toothpaste, which could, otherwise have been delivered to their customers and distributors. However, after one month, no empty boxes were reported to have been blocked by the $8-million dollar high-precision scale.

The CEO was disturbed. He verified the report as accurate with his production manager. Not satisfied with it, he came down to the shop floor and saw just before the scale a $20 electric fan blowing the empty boxes away off the conveyor belt, directly into a recycled large wooden bin.

He asked the production supervisor what that was all about. “Oh, you mean the electric fan?” he replied. “Bert, that young kid from the agency put it there because he was tired of walking over, every time the scales’ bell rang for the empty boxes.”

Rey Elbo is a business consultant specializing in human resources and total quality as a fused expertise. Send feedback to elbonomics@gmail.com or follow him on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter for his random management thoughts on Elbonomics.