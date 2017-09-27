Third earthquake drill held nationwide

LOCAL government units (LGUs) participated on Wednesday in the Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED) to hone disaster awareness and earthquake preparedness among its employees.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) held its third NSED in anticipation of the “Big One”.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said that a movement of the West Valley Fault could trigger a 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Metro Manila and other provinces.

According to research, the “Big One” may happen anytime and could kill up to 35,000 people, injure thousands more and cause massive damage to infrasructure.

The center of the drill was at the Strike Gymnasium in Bacoor, Cavite, with the event running simultaneously in different pilot areas across the country.

“All NDRRMC member agencies and Office of Civil Defense (OCD) regional offices are directed to conduct similar activities,” NDRRMC executive Ricardo Jalad said, citing Memorandum 117.

Sandiganbayan in Quezon City served as the pilot area for Metro Manila with over 355 employees participating in the drill.