Third man who planted bomb in Manila falls

THE third suspect in the planting of a bomb at the US embassy in Manila has been arrested and will be presented to the public on Wednesday by Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, according to National Capital Regional Police Office (NCRPO) chief Oscar Albayalde.

The suspect, whom Albayalde refused to name, is detained at the NCRPO jail.

However, a source from the intelligence community who asked not to be named identified the suspect as Mohammad Jumao-as. He was arrested on Saturday in Bulakan, Bulacan.

“He’s the accomplice of Rashid Kilala, alias Rayson Sacdal Kilala, of Bulakan. Jumao-as was arrested around noon Saturday,” the intelligence officer said.

Rashid and Jiaher Guinar were arrested on November 30.

The source declined to disclose more details on the arrest because operations are ongoing to get other persons involved in the incident.

But another source said Jumao-as may have planted the improvised explosive device (IED) near the embassy.

Dela Rosa earlier said the suspects had initially attempted to plant the IED at Rizal Park but they transferred to Roxas Boulevard when it failed to explode.

The PNP chief said they were looking for five persons behind the planting of the IED.