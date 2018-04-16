Third Mazda Dealership Opens in Mindanao

Bermaz Auto Philippines (BAP), the exclusive distributor of Mazda vehicles and parts in the country, formally welcomed its 20th Mazda dealership in the Philippines to provide full sales, service and, spare parts facilities.

Managed by MGM Motors Mindanao Inc., Mazda Butuan is located along KM3 of the National Highway in Baan, Butuan City. It is the third Mazda dealership under the Autohub Group to serve the island of Mindanao after its branches in the cities of Cagayan de Oro and Davao. The only authorized Mazda dealership in Agusan del Norte has a floor area of 1,230 square meters and can showcase up to six brand new cars in its expansive showroom.

Mazda Butuan is also equipped with 10 work bays giving the dealership the capability to provide preventive maintenance service (PMS), general job repairs as well as body and paint services. It is also equipped with quick service stations that are designed to provide 30-minute turnaround times for basic maintenance services. Patrons will also enjoy the dealership’s cozy customer lounge as they watch their vehicles undergo servicing.

“Mazda Butuan aims to serve the vibrant market of Mindanao,” shares BAP president and chief executive officer Steven Tan. “Together with the Autohub Group, Mazda remains committed to provide the best products and the highest levels of quality service the people of Mindanao deserve. Over the years, Butuan has been known to be ‘Mazda Country’ because of the brand’s active participation in the development and growth of the city. It is an honor for us to be with the people of Butuan once again as we move forward to be one of the main catalysts of growth in the Caraga region.”

Willy Tee Ten, president of the Autohub Group, is also upbeat and optimistic for the Mazda brand in Mindanao. “I am proud to open another Mazda dealership in the south,” he said.

“With the performance of Mazda Davao and Mazda Cagayan de Oro last year, I know we can make Mazda a very popular brand in Mindanao. Thank you Bermaz Auto Philippines for entrusting us another Mazda dealership. Congratulations to my Mazda Butuan Team for all the hard work. But of course, the real challenge is just about to start. Together, we can do this,” Tee Ten added.

Mazda Butuan is now open to serve Mazda customers as well as accept servicing jobs for Mazda vehicles. The showroom may be reached through mobile number +639985862762, or via email at mazdabutuan@authohubgroup.com.

Bermaz Auto Philippines is the exclusive distributor of Mazda vehicles and parts in the Philippines.