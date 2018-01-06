Third party can’t be sued for breach of contract

Dear PAO,

As an overseas Filipino worker in Brunei, I sorely miss the beach life that can only be experienced in our country. Sometime in May 2017, I was given a two-month leave from October to November 2017 by my employer abroad so I took the opportunity to go on an island-hopping adventure within the Philippines with my parents and siblings. Our adventure would have included sunbathing on the islands of Panay, Negros and Palawan. I booked the tickets in advance through a third-party travel agency, which reserved a flight out of Manila for me and my family on October 20, 2017 at 7 p.m. Little did I know, upon our arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, that our flight was actually scheduled to leave at 7 a.m. and had already left us behind. Since we were left by our plane, we decided to just cancel the entire trip. Can I sue the travel agency for breach of contract of carriage?

Allan

Dear Allan,

No, there is no contract of carriage between you and the third-party travel agent that you may sue and also because it is incumbent upon your part to read and review your airline tickets. It should be borne in mind that a contract of carriage or transportation exists when an entity is engaged in the business of transporting either passengers or goods for a fee. This is defined under Article 1732 of the New Civil Code (NCC), which provides:

“Article 1732. Common carriers are persons, corporations, firms or associations engaged in the business of carrying or transporting passengers or goods or both, by land, water or air, for compensation, offering their services to the public.”

Based on your narration of facts, it appears that you contracted a third-party travel agency for the purpose of securing airline tickets for your travel. This only shows that the third-party travel agency is not a common carrier that you can sue for breach of contract of carriage since it is the airline company that is in fact your common carrier. According to jurisprudence, a distinction should be delineated between a travel agency and the airline itself as seen in the case of Estela L. Crisostomo vs. CA and Travel & Tours Int’l Inc. (G.R. No. 138334, 25 August 2003; ponente, former Associate Justice Consuelo Ynares-Santiago), to wit:

“While petitioner concededly bought her plane ticket through the efforts of respondent company, this does not mean that the latter ipso facto is a common carrier. At most, respondent acted merely as an agent of the airline, with whom petitioner ultimately contracted for her carriage to Europe. Respondent’s obligation to petitioner in this regard was simply to see to it that petitioner was properly booked with the airline for the appointed date and time. Her transport to the place of destination, meanwhile, pertained directly to the airline.” [Emphasis supplied.]

Prescinding from the foregoing, it is clear that the third-party travel agency is not a common carrier in your situation. At most, there may have been some contract of service other than a contract of carriage such that the specific provisions on common carriers under the NCC will not apply. Further in the Crisostomo case mentioned above, the Supreme Court said that once the travel agency delivers the tickets to the customer, it is incumbent upon that customer to take ordinary care of her concerns, that is, to read the documents like the airline tickets to be aware of the important details of the trip, thus:

“x x x As correctly observed by the lower court, the plane ticket issued to petitioner clearly reflected the departure date and time, contrary to petitioner’s contention. The travel documents, consisting of the tour itinerary, vouchers and instructions, were likewise delivered to petitioner two days prior to the trip. Respondent also properly booked petitioner for the tour, prepared the necessary documents and procured the plane tickets. It arranged petitioner’s hotel accommodation as well as food, land transfers and sightseeing excursions, in accordance with its avowed undertaking.

Therefore, it is clear that respondent performed its prestation under the contract as well as everything else that was essential to book petitioner for the tour. Had petitioner exercised due diligence in the conduct of her affairs, there would have been no reason for her to miss the flight. Needless to say, after the travel papers were delivered to petitioner, it became incumbent upon her to take ordinary care of her concerns. This undoubtedly would require that she at least read the documents in order to assure herself of the important details regarding the trip.” [Emphasis supplied]

Clearly, in your case, you may not sue the travel agency. Nevertheless, we do find it necessary to mention that this opinion is solely based on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. Thus, the opinion may vary when the facts are changed or further elaborated.

We hope that we were able to enlighten you on the matter.

Editor’s note: Dear PAO is a daily column of the Public Attorney’s Office. Questions for Chief Acosta may be sent to dearpao@manilatimes.net