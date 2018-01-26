Third telco can deliver SMS, call services using 3G – NTC

The third major player that is expected to enter the Philippine telecommunications industry soon can still compete against PLDT Inc. and Globe Telecom with the increasing availability of 3G- and 4G-capable smartphones, the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) said.

The statement came as concerns were raised after Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Officer-in-Charge Eliseo Rio said there were no more “2G frequencies that can be given to the third player,” as these are already with the two telcos.

The 2G network supports traditional text messaging and call services.

“We checked if it’s still possible to use any frequency for texts and calls. Based on the list of phones in the market today, we [learned]that 3G can be used for” those, NTC Commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba said during a preliminary conference on the selection of the third player on Wednesday.

“We have also checked the list of [feature]phones [approved]by the NTC, and these have 3G capability,” he added.

Cordoba also said the third player should not be bothered with the 2G spectrum, as feature phones or basic mobile devices would no longer be in the market in a year or two, because of smartphone demand.

Some countries, like Singapore, have already shut down their 2G services to expand their 3G and 4G networks, he added.

The commissioner said Filipino consumers would continue buying smartphones, because they’re affordable and are priced more reasonably.

The government can only award 3G and 4G frequencies, but DICT said these are enough to equip the third player in breaking the perceived duopoly of Globe and PLDT.