Third Turk arrested in Malaysia for security reasons

KUALA LUMPUR: A third Turkish national has been arrested in Malaysia, his lawyer said Friday, after two others were taken into custody this week on suspicion of funding the Islamic State group. Turkish academic Ismet Ozcelik was arrested Thursday, his lawyer Rosli Dahlan told AFP, adding that no official reasons were provided by authorities. Local media reported national police chief Khalid Abu Bakar as saying the Turk was arrested because he posed a threat to national security. No further details were given. Ismet was initially arrested in December for allegedly assaulting an immigration official but freed on bail in January. On Tuesday, two Turkish nationals Turgay Karaman and Ihsan Aslan were arrested under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act, which allows police to detain them for 28 days, in a move that raised concerns about Malaysia acting on possible pressure from Ankara.

